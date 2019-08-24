Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Number of litigants appearing in courts rises'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
CHIEF Justice, Luke Malaba, yesterday said the number of litigants has since the beginning of the year been on the increase in the country's courts with statistics showing a decline in the backlog of cases.

CJ Malaba revealed this during his tour of newly refurbished court facilities at Tredgold Building and Western Commonage magistrates' court.  

"What we have in our courts throughout the country is an increase in litigation. We therefore plan basing on such workload particularly looking at the need to recruit more magistrates or any other staff in our offices. However, this increase in litigation is a good thing because if people come to court in numbers, effectively, it means people are not fighting out there and solving problems on their own. They are looking at courts and that is the correct route," he said.

CJ Malaba said in terms of backlog of cases, there has been a tremendous improvement, which he attributed to a dedicated staff.

"The backlog of cases will always be an issue of concern to me as Chief Justice for a number of reasons. It is actually a reflection either of shortage or sufficiency of manpower, which in itself is a problem that we need to attend to. It can also be a reflection of lack of skill in those who man all the offices because all these offices work together. However, I am happy that so far after my speech at the beginning of the legal year when we accessed the levels of the backlog of cases countrywide, the indication at that stage was that we are on top of the situation as we don't have a worrisome backlog," he said.

CJ Malaba said they, however, continue recording an increased inflow of cases.

"We continue to receive an inflow of cases, an event that many of us would not be anticipating and that takes everyone by surprise, but then it creates a sudden influx of cases and by the time you make a calculation of the cases and you include that and people tend to think that it is a backlog, that is not a backlog because these are the cases that would have just come," he said.

CJ Malaba said backlog cases were those that would not have been dealt by the courts for at least 18 months. He said the refurbishment of courts is in line with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC)'s vision of ensuring a world class justice system in the country.

"What we have witnessed today is a remarkable progress and a clear statement of people who are working together with a clear vision in mind. Our vision at JSC is to reach that dream of a world class justice and it's a broad road that we are following and we are quite clear that it will have many obstacles, some natural and others artificial, but we are clear that we have a very clear roadmap, which has strategies," he said.

CJ Malaba said JSC was committed to ensuring efficiency and effectiveness by improving the working conditions of its staff.

"We want to ensure happiness of our staff and their wellness by making sure that they operate from a healthy environment, which also caters for members of the public who use our courts. We can't achieve our strategies without taking necessary steps to implement those strategies and it is very critical that we have the correct people because strategies are implemented by people with a correct mindset, attitude of mind, people who are positive and capable of being leaders of their own," he said.

The newly refurbished courtrooms are equipped with new furniture of high quality.

"We have put furniture that clearly testifies to durability and high standard, beauty and pleasantness and all those are qualities that come up and make in the overall the way we are a family. I am proud to have come here and we are on the right track. I am proud of the leadership on the ground, which is dedicated to work," said CJ Malaba.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chief Ndiweni to appear in court in 2020

28 secs ago | 0 Views

Poll ghost haunts Mnangagwa

52 mins ago | 159 Views

Free advice to Mnangagwa

53 mins ago | 151 Views

Mnangagwa's re-engagement goes off the rails

54 mins ago | 194 Views

Will Zimbabwe's current Esap II work?

54 mins ago | 43 Views

Mnangagwa's leadership clearly 'disastrous', says Hain

56 mins ago | 208 Views

Mnangagwa must beware of people power

56 mins ago | 107 Views

Hwange Colliery probe called off

58 mins ago | 105 Views

Zimbabwe human rights abuses rattle UN

58 mins ago | 84 Views

Mugabe, Mutsvangwa farms switched off

1 hr ago | 584 Views

IMF team to jet in for SMP review

1 hr ago | 194 Views

Zimbabwe demonstrations - like sanctions - are not targeted

1 hr ago | 213 Views

Sekeramayi in trouble over $311,000 electricity debt

1 hr ago | 314 Views

Legislation to support devolution needed: Ncube

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Former ZPC board chair convicted over Chivayo

1 hr ago | 356 Views

Parliament crafts law to investigate mysterious deaths

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Chamisa's women rap Mnangagwa over abductions

1 hr ago | 207 Views

Chinese firm eyes 5-star hotel

1 hr ago | 186 Views

'Foreign medical treatments gobble $400m annually'

1 hr ago | 89 Views

'Decentralisation of passport production not a priority'

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe pays $10 million to Mozambique's power utility

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Wife dumps 'flamboyant' Zimra official

1 hr ago | 400 Views

Mthwakazi activists arrested for demanding pro-Ndebele courts

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Chipezeze called for Warriors duty?

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Protests split Chamisa's MDC

1 hr ago | 193 Views

Mnangagwa unveils new investment policy document

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa's PG orders release of rape accused 'ED-PFee' singer

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Corruption hurting Zimbabwe more than sanctions, says EU

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Passport seekers urged not to pay bribes

1 hr ago | 131 Views

War vets rant is the last thing Zimbabwe needs

1 hr ago | 93 Views

'Zimbabweans faking abductions'

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Shaft collapse kills gold panner

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Students start accessing loans

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Zifa withdraw from Chiyangwa's Cosafa tournaments

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Deadly fight over woman

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Mnangagwa presides over TICAD, seals deals

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Fifa shows Mnangagwa son in-law middle finger

1 hr ago | 120 Views

HIV new infections in children below 14 rise 22%

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Chamisa's MDC shelves demos

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Mnangagwa mortgages Zimbabwe to Afreximbank

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Police Commissioner fights junior cop's reinstatement

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Chamisa's Bulawayo faction dealt a huge blow

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Violent man invades Mpilo hospital, mum, new born injured

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Triangle beats Bosso

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Chamisa's demos were supposed to be a show of force

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Mnangagwa has no other mission, says war vets

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Chitungwiza mayor, director arrested

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe remains unitary state

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Load-shedding back to Stage 2

2 hrs ago | 108 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days