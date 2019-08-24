Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zifa withdraw from Chiyangwa's Cosafa tournaments

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZIMBABWE will not send developmental teams to the Cosafa Under-17 and Under-20 tournaments, with Zifa citing the prevailing economic challenges.

The comes against the backdrop of frosty relations between Zifa and the regional body, after the former had their attempts to recall Cosafa president, Philip Chiyangwa, snubbed.

Both Cosafa and Zifa confirmed that Zimbabwe will not be represented at the inaugural edition of the girls' Under-17 finals to be held in Mauritius from September 20-29.

Zimbabwe will also miss out the boys' Under-17 finals to be held in Blantyre, Malawi, from October 11-20.

"We received a letter from Zifa earlier this week advising us that Zimbabwe will not participate in the 2019 editions of the Cosafa Under-17 and Under-20 Youth Championships. It is the prerogative of any association to participate or not and is not in itself unusual," said Sue Destombes, the Cosafa secretary-general.

Zifa communications manager Xolisani Gwesela said withdrawal of junior teams was part of the association's "austerity measures" meant to "cut costs". However, the move to withdraw development teams could return to haunt the senior teams, as the group of players that could have benefitted from exposure in regional competitions would have missed out.

"Due to the harsh economic environment we will not be sending any junior teams for regional tournaments. Zifa operates within dynamics of the economy and as such, we have not been spared by economic challenges. The move to withdraw from these Cosafa tournaments is part of the austerity measures to cut costs," said Gwesela.

He could not be drawn into commenting on whether Zifa's withdrawal was related to the association's US$200 000 fine by Cosafa for pulling out of hosting the senior men's 2019 edition at the 11th hour.

Zifa argued that the commitment to host the Cosafa Cup was made by the Chiyangwa-led board and accused him of misleading Cosafa that Zifa already had government backing to host the tournament.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chief Ndiweni to appear in court in 2020

27 secs ago | 0 Views

Poll ghost haunts Mnangagwa

52 mins ago | 159 Views

Free advice to Mnangagwa

53 mins ago | 151 Views

Mnangagwa's re-engagement goes off the rails

54 mins ago | 194 Views

Will Zimbabwe's current Esap II work?

54 mins ago | 43 Views

Mnangagwa's leadership clearly 'disastrous', says Hain

56 mins ago | 207 Views

Mnangagwa must beware of people power

56 mins ago | 107 Views

Hwange Colliery probe called off

58 mins ago | 105 Views

Zimbabwe human rights abuses rattle UN

58 mins ago | 84 Views

Mugabe, Mutsvangwa farms switched off

1 hr ago | 584 Views

IMF team to jet in for SMP review

1 hr ago | 194 Views

Zimbabwe demonstrations - like sanctions - are not targeted

1 hr ago | 212 Views

Sekeramayi in trouble over $311,000 electricity debt

1 hr ago | 314 Views

Legislation to support devolution needed: Ncube

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Former ZPC board chair convicted over Chivayo

1 hr ago | 356 Views

Parliament crafts law to investigate mysterious deaths

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Chamisa's women rap Mnangagwa over abductions

1 hr ago | 207 Views

Chinese firm eyes 5-star hotel

1 hr ago | 186 Views

'Foreign medical treatments gobble $400m annually'

1 hr ago | 89 Views

'Decentralisation of passport production not a priority'

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe pays $10 million to Mozambique's power utility

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Wife dumps 'flamboyant' Zimra official

1 hr ago | 400 Views

Mthwakazi activists arrested for demanding pro-Ndebele courts

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Chipezeze called for Warriors duty?

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Protests split Chamisa's MDC

1 hr ago | 193 Views

Mnangagwa unveils new investment policy document

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa's PG orders release of rape accused 'ED-PFee' singer

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Corruption hurting Zimbabwe more than sanctions, says EU

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Passport seekers urged not to pay bribes

1 hr ago | 131 Views

War vets rant is the last thing Zimbabwe needs

1 hr ago | 92 Views

'Zimbabweans faking abductions'

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Shaft collapse kills gold panner

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Students start accessing loans

1 hr ago | 81 Views

'Number of litigants appearing in courts rises'

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Deadly fight over woman

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Mnangagwa presides over TICAD, seals deals

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Fifa shows Mnangagwa son in-law middle finger

1 hr ago | 120 Views

HIV new infections in children below 14 rise 22%

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Chamisa's MDC shelves demos

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Mnangagwa mortgages Zimbabwe to Afreximbank

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Police Commissioner fights junior cop's reinstatement

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Chamisa's Bulawayo faction dealt a huge blow

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Violent man invades Mpilo hospital, mum, new born injured

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Triangle beats Bosso

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Chamisa's demos were supposed to be a show of force

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Mnangagwa has no other mission, says war vets

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Chitungwiza mayor, director arrested

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe remains unitary state

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Load-shedding back to Stage 2

2 hrs ago | 108 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days