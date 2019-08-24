Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Shaft collapse kills gold panner

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
AN illegal gold panner died after a shaft he was working in collapsed along Umzingwane River in West Nicholson.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele, confirmed the incident which occurred on Tuesday at around 10AM at a panning site along the river in Njeni.

He said Charles Moyo (45) of Dombodema Village in Mwenezi was working in the shaft with his son and another person when the incident occurred.

"His son and the other work mate went down into the mine in order to rescue him but he was already dead.

The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene and the body was taken to the Gwanda Provincial Hospital mortuary.''  

Chief Insp Ndebele urged people to desist from engaging in illegal gold panning as that puts their lives at risk. He said activities of illegal gold panners were of huge concern as they were causing land degradation.

Source - chronicle

