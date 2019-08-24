Latest News Editor's Choice


Mthwakazi activists arrested for demanding pro-Ndebele courts

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
FIVE Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) activists were arrested on Wednesday at the Bulawayo High Court for demonstrating during the successful bail hearing of Ntabazinduna Chief Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni.

The MRP supporters' lawyer Dumisani Dube said the activists were charged for disturbing peace and security of the public.

Dube said the activists will appear in court tomorrow.

"They were supposed to appear in court today (Thursday) but they will now appear in court on Friday. The five are being held at Bulawayo Central police station," Dube told NewZimbabwe.com.

According to a warned and cautioned statement of one of them, Prince Dube, the MRP activists are being accused of disturbing the public's peace and security by singing "LingamaShona Lalibulala obaba" (You Shonas. You killed our fathers).

The suspects are also accused of wielding placards inscribed, "Bulawayo magistrates for Bulawayo people", during the demonstrations.

The MRP activists were part of scores of people from different political parties who had gathered to follow Ndiweni's bail application proceedings.

Bulawayo High Court judge Thompson Mabhikwa freed the firebrand traditional leader on $500 bail.

Source - newsday

