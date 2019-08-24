Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Wife dumps 'flamboyant' Zimra official

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Former Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) revenue officer Kennedy Nyatoti's woes are mounting after his wife, Tatenda Spiwe Nyatoti (nee Chisadza), recently approached the High Court seeking divorce, accusing her husband of infidelity.

Nyatoti's expensive lifestyle is currently being reviewed by the Prosecutor-General (PG)'s Office.

According to Tatenda, she married Nyatoti on August 12, 2016 in Beitbridge and their marriage was blessed with two children, but they separated in January this year.

Investigations carried out by Zimra's officials on Nyatoti's lifestyle revealed that when he married Tatenda, he paid US$10 000 as bride price.

But in her affidavit, Tatenda said the couple had since lost love and affection for each other and also accused Nyatoti of being violent towards her.

"The marriage between the parties has irretrievably broken down and there are no prospects of restoration of a normal marital relationship in that; the defendant (Nyatoti) has committed adultery and gone to marry another woman," she said in her application.

"The parties have lost love and affection for each other and the defendant has exhibited serious violent tendencies towards the plaintiff (Tatenda)."

She said she had no objection to her husband being granted access to the children, adding Nyatoti should also be given the couple's Beitbridge property, while she retains 50% of the Mabvazuva, Goromonzi property.

Last week, Prosecutor-General Kumbirai Hodzi approached the court seeking an order to forfeit Nyatoti's property after it emerged that the latter allegedly lived an expensive lifestyle beyond his earnings.

Nyatoti and Tatenda were both cited as respondents in the PG's court application after they failed to explain how they managed to build a US$150 000 mansion in Harare's posh Mabvazuva suburb when Nyatoti's earnings during the period under review only amounted to US$44 900.

Investigations by Zimra also revealed that besides constructing a luxurious house, Nyatoti allegedly paid a large sum as lobola before taking his family on a trip to China at a cost of US$15 000 in November 2017.

Principal public prosecutor Kelvin Mufute, who filed an affidavit on behalf of the PG, said he was satisfied that the couple's identified property constitutes proceeds of crime and was, therefore, tainted.

Both matters are pending.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chief Ndiweni to appear in court in 2020

8 mins ago | 10 Views

Poll ghost haunts Mnangagwa

60 mins ago | 183 Views

Free advice to Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 184 Views

Mnangagwa's re-engagement goes off the rails

1 hr ago | 231 Views

Will Zimbabwe's current Esap II work?

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Mnangagwa's leadership clearly 'disastrous', says Hain

1 hr ago | 242 Views

Mnangagwa must beware of people power

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Hwange Colliery probe called off

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe human rights abuses rattle UN

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Mugabe, Mutsvangwa farms switched off

1 hr ago | 660 Views

IMF team to jet in for SMP review

1 hr ago | 220 Views

Zimbabwe demonstrations - like sanctions - are not targeted

1 hr ago | 235 Views

Sekeramayi in trouble over $311,000 electricity debt

1 hr ago | 355 Views

Legislation to support devolution needed: Ncube

1 hr ago | 175 Views

Former ZPC board chair convicted over Chivayo

1 hr ago | 400 Views

Parliament crafts law to investigate mysterious deaths

1 hr ago | 181 Views

Chamisa's women rap Mnangagwa over abductions

1 hr ago | 222 Views

Chinese firm eyes 5-star hotel

1 hr ago | 205 Views

'Foreign medical treatments gobble $400m annually'

1 hr ago | 92 Views

'Decentralisation of passport production not a priority'

1 hr ago | 158 Views

Zimbabwe pays $10 million to Mozambique's power utility

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Mthwakazi activists arrested for demanding pro-Ndebele courts

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Chipezeze called for Warriors duty?

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Protests split Chamisa's MDC

1 hr ago | 217 Views

Mnangagwa unveils new investment policy document

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa's PG orders release of rape accused 'ED-PFee' singer

1 hr ago | 187 Views

Corruption hurting Zimbabwe more than sanctions, says EU

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Passport seekers urged not to pay bribes

1 hr ago | 140 Views

War vets rant is the last thing Zimbabwe needs

1 hr ago | 101 Views

'Zimbabweans faking abductions'

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Shaft collapse kills gold panner

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Students start accessing loans

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Zifa withdraw from Chiyangwa's Cosafa tournaments

1 hr ago | 108 Views

'Number of litigants appearing in courts rises'

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Deadly fight over woman

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Mnangagwa presides over TICAD, seals deals

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Fifa shows Mnangagwa son in-law middle finger

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

HIV new infections in children below 14 rise 22%

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Chamisa's MDC shelves demos

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Mnangagwa mortgages Zimbabwe to Afreximbank

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Police Commissioner fights junior cop's reinstatement

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Chamisa's Bulawayo faction dealt a huge blow

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Violent man invades Mpilo hospital, mum, new born injured

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Triangle beats Bosso

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Chamisa's demos were supposed to be a show of force

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa has no other mission, says war vets

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Chitungwiza mayor, director arrested

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe remains unitary state

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Load-shedding back to Stage 2

2 hrs ago | 119 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days