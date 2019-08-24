Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Decentralisation of passport production not a priority'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Registrar-General Clement Masango yesterday said decentralising passport production was not a top priority because the Harare station, working at full capacity, can produce enough passports to meet national demand.

Briefing journalists during a visit of the Registrar-General's Office by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs, Masango said decentralisation of passport production was not feasible at the moment.

This followed reports that the backlog in passport production was around 350 000.

"When we talk of decentralisation, it is basically on the need to have more service points as opposed to just one like what we have on passport production in Zimbabwe. Specifically, to the issue of passports, we have decentralised passport applications to provinces, an ongoing exercise when resources permit.

"However, this plant has the capacity to do 8 000 booklets a day. In terms of the printers we have, if they are all up and running, we can do 3 000 passports every day. So in order to come to 8 000, we would need more printers. Our national demand for passports is far less than that. Everyday we receive about 1 000 applications for passports.
"Therefore, when everything is available, there is excess capacity for passport production here at this office. We do not need to replicate this kind of investment at the moment," Masango said.

Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Cain Mathema announced early this month that the backlog of passport production would be cleared in about a month, but the Registrar-General dismissed the suggestion saying this was not yet feasible because of the unavailability of consumables required in passport production.

He said currently, the passport plant was limited to produce only 750 passports per day.

The passport office is only putting first preference to the production of passports whose owners have matters of urgency.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chief Ndiweni to appear in court in 2020

8 mins ago | 10 Views

Poll ghost haunts Mnangagwa

60 mins ago | 183 Views

Free advice to Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 184 Views

Mnangagwa's re-engagement goes off the rails

1 hr ago | 231 Views

Will Zimbabwe's current Esap II work?

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Mnangagwa's leadership clearly 'disastrous', says Hain

1 hr ago | 242 Views

Mnangagwa must beware of people power

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Hwange Colliery probe called off

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe human rights abuses rattle UN

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Mugabe, Mutsvangwa farms switched off

1 hr ago | 660 Views

IMF team to jet in for SMP review

1 hr ago | 220 Views

Zimbabwe demonstrations - like sanctions - are not targeted

1 hr ago | 235 Views

Sekeramayi in trouble over $311,000 electricity debt

1 hr ago | 355 Views

Legislation to support devolution needed: Ncube

1 hr ago | 175 Views

Former ZPC board chair convicted over Chivayo

1 hr ago | 400 Views

Parliament crafts law to investigate mysterious deaths

1 hr ago | 181 Views

Chamisa's women rap Mnangagwa over abductions

1 hr ago | 222 Views

Chinese firm eyes 5-star hotel

1 hr ago | 205 Views

'Foreign medical treatments gobble $400m annually'

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe pays $10 million to Mozambique's power utility

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Wife dumps 'flamboyant' Zimra official

1 hr ago | 447 Views

Mthwakazi activists arrested for demanding pro-Ndebele courts

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Chipezeze called for Warriors duty?

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Protests split Chamisa's MDC

1 hr ago | 217 Views

Mnangagwa unveils new investment policy document

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa's PG orders release of rape accused 'ED-PFee' singer

1 hr ago | 187 Views

Corruption hurting Zimbabwe more than sanctions, says EU

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Passport seekers urged not to pay bribes

1 hr ago | 140 Views

War vets rant is the last thing Zimbabwe needs

1 hr ago | 101 Views

'Zimbabweans faking abductions'

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Shaft collapse kills gold panner

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Students start accessing loans

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Zifa withdraw from Chiyangwa's Cosafa tournaments

1 hr ago | 108 Views

'Number of litigants appearing in courts rises'

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Deadly fight over woman

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Mnangagwa presides over TICAD, seals deals

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Fifa shows Mnangagwa son in-law middle finger

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

HIV new infections in children below 14 rise 22%

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Chamisa's MDC shelves demos

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Mnangagwa mortgages Zimbabwe to Afreximbank

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Police Commissioner fights junior cop's reinstatement

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Chamisa's Bulawayo faction dealt a huge blow

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Violent man invades Mpilo hospital, mum, new born injured

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Triangle beats Bosso

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Chamisa's demos were supposed to be a show of force

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa has no other mission, says war vets

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Chitungwiza mayor, director arrested

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe remains unitary state

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Load-shedding back to Stage 2

2 hrs ago | 119 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days