Chamisa's women rap Mnangagwa over abductions

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The MDC Women's Assembly has expressed concern over the ongoing abductions and abuse of women being perpetrated by suspected State security agencies and members of the ruling Zanu-PF party.

This came after MDC Midlands youth assembly chairperson Sekai Marashe, popularly known as "Muchaina", was allegedly abducted and assaulted by Zanu-PF youths in Kwekwe on Tuesday.

Last week, suspected State security agents reportedly abducted and tortured comedienne Samantha Kureya, widely known as "Gonyeti", a move widely condemned by local non-governmental organisations and the diplomatic community.

"The MDC Women's Assembly, representing progressive mothers of Zimbabwe, would like to express its anger over the various acts of women abuse that continue to be perpetrated by Zanu-PF and alleged members of the uniformed forces," spokesperson Barbra Tanyanyiwa said in a statement yesterday.

"In this instance, the abduction of Muchaina by Zanu-PF and her subsequent beatings, torture and the dehumanisation done at Zanu-PF Kwekwe offices this past week is yet another testimony of the callous nature of this party.

"Just last week, we saw them abduct our popular comedian Gonyeti and forced her to drink sewage water. On August 16, 2019, we again saw them beating up women in Harare over nothing. On the 14th to the 16th of January 2019, Zanu-PF thugs, with the help of soldiers, beat, raped and tortured several women in various cities in the country following demonstrations, which we believe were turned violent by planted Zanu-PF elements."

Tanyanyiwa accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration of deliberately protecting the perpetrators of violence against women by not holding them accountable.

"On the 1st of August 2018, we saw soldiers shooting dead innocent women and up to this day, no one wants to account, although the (former South Africa President Kgalema) Monhlante Commission pointed fingers telling Mnangagwa to take action against the culprits," she said.

Tanyanyiwa accused the Zanu-PF leadership, including Victor Matemadanda and Pupurai Togarepi, of taking the law into their own hands, saying such moves were unacceptable in a democratic society.

She called on all women movements in the country to unite and defend the rights of women.

Tanyaniwa said women would not be silenced by the ruling party's acts of violence, adding that they would march in the streets of all villages, towns and cities as a way of expressing their anger.

Source - newsday

