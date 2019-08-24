Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Parliament crafts law to investigate mysterious deaths

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Coroner's Office Bill, which will provide for establishment of an office responsible for investigating all deaths due to unnatural causes, has gone through its second reading stage.

Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, who brought the Coroner's Office Bill before the National Assembly on Tuesday told the House that the Bill will repeal the Inquest Act.

Among other things, the Coroner's Office Bill will also repeal the Inquests Act (Chapter 7:07), and amend the Birth and Deaths Registration Act (Chapter 5:02) and the Burial and Cremation Act (Chapter 5:03).
The last time an inquest was made followed the death of the late Army General Solomon Mujuru, who died during an inferno whose cause is still unknown.

"The Coroner's Office Bill provides for the establishment of an office responsible for investigating all deaths that come about as a result of unnatural causes and sets out the appointment, functions, and powers of the Coroner-General, deputy Coroner-General and coroners in relation to postmortems, inquests and their findings," Ziyambi said.

"Clause 3 of the Bill provides for the establishment and constitution of the Coroner's Office of Zimbabwe and clause 4 describes the functions of the office, primarily investigation of deaths which appear to come about in a sudden, suspicious or violent manner and deaths occurring within 24 hours of a patient arriving at a health institution and death occurring during treatment or care," he said.

Ziyambi said all staff of the Coroner's office shall be civil servants.

"Clause 7 enjoins custodians of health or medical records to preserve medical records, and the clause criminalises wilful and reckless destruction or failure to preserve documents. Clause 8 lists people given the duty to report unnatural deaths and also gives time frames within which such deaths should be reported," he said.

The Bill says any death caused by unnatural means can be reported by any person aged 18 years and above who is a relative and dwells in the district in which the deceased person died, or any person above 18 who was present during the time the deceased died of unnatural means.

The Bill also outlines circumstances when postmortems and inquests should be conducted or dispensed with, as well as provides for a review mechanism for any person aggrieved by a coroner's decision not to hold an inquest.
The coroner is also expected to publish their findings and observations after the investigations or observations.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chief Ndiweni to appear in court in 2020

8 mins ago | 10 Views

Poll ghost haunts Mnangagwa

60 mins ago | 183 Views

Free advice to Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 184 Views

Mnangagwa's re-engagement goes off the rails

1 hr ago | 231 Views

Will Zimbabwe's current Esap II work?

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Mnangagwa's leadership clearly 'disastrous', says Hain

1 hr ago | 242 Views

Mnangagwa must beware of people power

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Hwange Colliery probe called off

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe human rights abuses rattle UN

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Mugabe, Mutsvangwa farms switched off

1 hr ago | 660 Views

IMF team to jet in for SMP review

1 hr ago | 220 Views

Zimbabwe demonstrations - like sanctions - are not targeted

1 hr ago | 235 Views

Sekeramayi in trouble over $311,000 electricity debt

1 hr ago | 355 Views

Legislation to support devolution needed: Ncube

1 hr ago | 175 Views

Former ZPC board chair convicted over Chivayo

1 hr ago | 400 Views

Chamisa's women rap Mnangagwa over abductions

1 hr ago | 222 Views

Chinese firm eyes 5-star hotel

1 hr ago | 205 Views

'Foreign medical treatments gobble $400m annually'

1 hr ago | 92 Views

'Decentralisation of passport production not a priority'

1 hr ago | 158 Views

Zimbabwe pays $10 million to Mozambique's power utility

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Wife dumps 'flamboyant' Zimra official

1 hr ago | 447 Views

Mthwakazi activists arrested for demanding pro-Ndebele courts

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Chipezeze called for Warriors duty?

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Protests split Chamisa's MDC

1 hr ago | 217 Views

Mnangagwa unveils new investment policy document

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Mnangagwa's PG orders release of rape accused 'ED-PFee' singer

1 hr ago | 187 Views

Corruption hurting Zimbabwe more than sanctions, says EU

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Passport seekers urged not to pay bribes

1 hr ago | 140 Views

War vets rant is the last thing Zimbabwe needs

1 hr ago | 101 Views

'Zimbabweans faking abductions'

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Shaft collapse kills gold panner

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Students start accessing loans

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Zifa withdraw from Chiyangwa's Cosafa tournaments

1 hr ago | 108 Views

'Number of litigants appearing in courts rises'

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Deadly fight over woman

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Mnangagwa presides over TICAD, seals deals

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Fifa shows Mnangagwa son in-law middle finger

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

HIV new infections in children below 14 rise 22%

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Chamisa's MDC shelves demos

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Mnangagwa mortgages Zimbabwe to Afreximbank

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Police Commissioner fights junior cop's reinstatement

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Chamisa's Bulawayo faction dealt a huge blow

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Violent man invades Mpilo hospital, mum, new born injured

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Triangle beats Bosso

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Chamisa's demos were supposed to be a show of force

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa has no other mission, says war vets

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Chitungwiza mayor, director arrested

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe remains unitary state

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Load-shedding back to Stage 2

2 hrs ago | 119 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days