Former ZPC board chair convicted over Chivayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) board chair Stanley Kazhanje was yesterday convicted of concealing a US$10 000 transaction he received from controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo's Intratrek Zimbabwe.Kazhanje, was convicted after a full trial by senior regional magistrate Hosea Mujaya.In passing judgment, Mujaya said the State proved a prima facie case against Kazhanje.Mujaya ruled that Kazhanje failed to submit evidence of receipt of the money or the nature of work done by his company Terminal Engineering at Intratek Zimbabwe.Mujaya postponed the sentencing to today to allow the prosecutor Brian Vito to aggravate after he failed to come to court on other commitments in Beitbridge.Through his lawyer, Kazhanje consented to the application, but applied for bail pending sentencing.Prosecutor James Chiutsi and Tinashe Makiya opposed the application saying the presumption of innocence till proven guilty has since fallen away following his conviction.Mujaya dismissed the bail application, and remanded him in custody to today.Mujaya said ZPC's former corporate secretary Saidi Sangula testified that Kazhanje disclosed his interests at Intratrek.Mujaya said even former Energy minister Dzikamai Mavhaire, who Kazhanje claimed to have declared his dealings with Intratrek, denied the claim.In his defence, Kazhanje had told the court that he declared his previous dealing with Intratrek to Mavhaire, his deputy and then permanent secretary."It is difficult for the court to believe that a man of his stature would have confused the two. It is not clear if the accused person directed the two politicians and the permanent secretary to relay his declaration to the board."I equally wonder if the accused person forgot to tell this court if he directed the three to relay his message to the board, "Mujaya said."This was a transaction between two established companies, but no paper trail was produced in court. A receipt or invoice could have been produced to prove that the transaction was legit.His intention was to deceive the board and whoever was his principal and is hereby found guilty.