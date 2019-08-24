Latest News Editor's Choice


Sekeramayi in trouble over $311,000 electricity debt

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has petitioned the High Court seeking to register a deed of settlement signed by former Defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi, who is said to have failed to settle a $311 000 electricity debt.

The power utility recently filed a court application seeking an order to have the deed of settlement registered to recover its money.

According to the court papers, Sekeramayi owns Ulva Farm, which accumulated the debt that he has allegedly failed to settle.

Through its lawyers Chihambakwe, Mutizwa and Partners, the power utility initially issued the summons to the former minister on September 13, 2018 following which he acknowledged the debt and offered a payment plan.

"On September 28, 2019 and at Harare, the applicant (ZETDC) and the respondent (Sekeramayi) signed a deed of settlement in terms of which it was agreed that the respondent would pay the applicant a total of $319 000, being charges for electricity supplied by the latter to the former," ZETDC's company secretary Judith Tsamba said in an affidavit.

"It was also agreed that in the event of the respondent's failure to pay any instalment due in terms of the deed of settlement, then the whole amount outstanding would become due and payable."

Tsamba further said in breach of the deed of settlement, Sekeramayi has, since the signing of the agreement, only managed to pay a total of $7 500, which he also paid in "dribs and drabs".

"By reason of the respondent's breach, the whole amount in the sum of $311 500 is now due and payable … this has necessitated the making of this application to enable the applicant to recover the outstanding sum," she said.

The matter is yet to be set down for hearing.

Source - newsday

