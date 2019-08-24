Latest News Editor's Choice


Chief Ndiweni to appear in court in 2020

by Mandla Ndlovu
Nhlambabaloyi Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni's High Court appeal will be only be held after mid-year 2020 his lawyer Professor Welshman Ncube has said.

Speaking in an interview with Wildfire Deejay of The 1873 FM on Thursday Ncube said, "It will take quiet sometime and the Chief will not appear in court again. His lawyers will appear for the appear and he is not required to be in court when we do the appeal.

"We are yet to have the record prepared and certified as correct then after that have the heads of argument filed by both sides. So I do not see the appeal being held earlier than mid next year."

Chief Ndiweni was granted bail pending appeal on Wednesday by Justice Thompson Mabhikwa after Ncube successfully argued the case at the High Court.

Ndiweni was jailed for 18 months for enforcing a traditional court judgment that saw some property of a villager being destroyed.

Ndiweni is appealing against both the conviction and the sentence.



