UK lecturer attacks General Sibusiso Moyo

by Mandla Ndlovu
United Kingdom based Zimbabwean Scholar Brilliant Sgabande Mhlanga says International Trade Minister General Sibusiso Busi Moyo  must not talk about anything related to the economy because he is not qualified to.

Sgabade who was commenting on General Moyo's OP-ED on local currency said, "You (Moyo) are mad. What do you know about the economy? Just announce another coup because that is what you are popular for."



The outspoken scholar is known for his fiery engagements on social media that is pro-Mthwakazi agenda.

The Former University of Zimbabwe student activist was recently invited by the Queen of England to be party of her birthday celebrations at the Buckingham palace.



Source - Byo24News

