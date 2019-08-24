Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

No electricity in plumtree for three weeks

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
The border town of Plumtree has endured three weeks of darkness after Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority switched off electricity.

A local based organisation Secure Future Africa on Friday said, "No electricity in Plumtree for the past three weeks. Officials at Plumtree Boarder Post threatened to shut down. The government quickly entered an MoU with Botswana to quickly connect Zimbabwe boarder. Does that mean Plumtree citizens are less important than cash inflows at the border post?"

Another farmer said, "Figtree right up to Plumtree also meaning no water in some areas. this is the loss suffered, 2000 cabbages gone down the drain, please help, it's been lies after lies from ZESA."





Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'G40 frustrates War Veterans'

2 hrs ago | 1769 Views

UK lecturer attacks General Sibusiso Moyo

4 hrs ago | 3900 Views

ZESA shuts down Robert Mugabe's farm

5 hrs ago | 3162 Views

ZANU PF eyes Tinashe Kambarami's seat

5 hrs ago | 2625 Views

Chief Ndiweni to appear in court in 2020

6 hrs ago | 4033 Views

Poll ghost haunts Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 3932 Views

Free advice to Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 2776 Views

Mnangagwa's re-engagement goes off the rails

7 hrs ago | 2535 Views

Will Zimbabwe's current Esap II work?

7 hrs ago | 721 Views

Mnangagwa's leadership clearly 'disastrous', says Hain

7 hrs ago | 2839 Views

Mnangagwa must beware of people power

7 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Hwange Colliery probe called off

7 hrs ago | 741 Views

Zimbabwe human rights abuses rattle UN

7 hrs ago | 623 Views

Mugabe, Mutsvangwa farms switched off

7 hrs ago | 1900 Views

IMF team to jet in for SMP review

7 hrs ago | 617 Views

Zimbabwe demonstrations - like sanctions - are not targeted

7 hrs ago | 554 Views

Sekeramayi in trouble over $311,000 electricity debt

7 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Legislation to support devolution needed: Ncube

7 hrs ago | 456 Views

Former ZPC board chair convicted over Chivayo

7 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Parliament crafts law to investigate mysterious deaths

7 hrs ago | 393 Views

Chamisa's women rap Mnangagwa over abductions

7 hrs ago | 576 Views

Chinese firm eyes 5-star hotel

7 hrs ago | 648 Views

'Foreign medical treatments gobble $400m annually'

7 hrs ago | 227 Views

'Decentralisation of passport production not a priority'

7 hrs ago | 587 Views

Zimbabwe pays $10 million to Mozambique's power utility

7 hrs ago | 454 Views

Wife dumps 'flamboyant' Zimra official

7 hrs ago | 1569 Views

Mthwakazi activists arrested for demanding pro-Ndebele courts

7 hrs ago | 441 Views

Chipezeze called for Warriors duty?

7 hrs ago | 431 Views

Protests split Chamisa's MDC

7 hrs ago | 837 Views

Mnangagwa unveils new investment policy document

7 hrs ago | 232 Views

Mnangagwa's PG orders release of rape accused 'ED-PFee' singer

7 hrs ago | 573 Views

Corruption hurting Zimbabwe more than sanctions, says EU

7 hrs ago | 333 Views

Passport seekers urged not to pay bribes

7 hrs ago | 475 Views

War vets rant is the last thing Zimbabwe needs

7 hrs ago | 315 Views

'Zimbabweans faking abductions'

7 hrs ago | 289 Views

Shaft collapse kills gold panner

7 hrs ago | 199 Views

Students start accessing loans

7 hrs ago | 414 Views

Zifa withdraw from Chiyangwa's Cosafa tournaments

8 hrs ago | 379 Views

'Number of litigants appearing in courts rises'

8 hrs ago | 199 Views

Deadly fight over woman

8 hrs ago | 438 Views

Mnangagwa presides over TICAD, seals deals

8 hrs ago | 163 Views

Fifa shows Mnangagwa son in-law middle finger

8 hrs ago | 660 Views

HIV new infections in children below 14 rise 22%

8 hrs ago | 231 Views

Chamisa's MDC shelves demos

8 hrs ago | 700 Views

Mnangagwa mortgages Zimbabwe to Afreximbank

8 hrs ago | 404 Views

Police Commissioner fights junior cop's reinstatement

8 hrs ago | 608 Views

Chamisa's Bulawayo faction dealt a huge blow

8 hrs ago | 503 Views

Violent man invades Mpilo hospital, mum, new born injured

8 hrs ago | 334 Views

Triangle beats Bosso

8 hrs ago | 161 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days