Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man drowns self after thinking he killed wife

by Staff Reporter
37 secs ago | Views
A 42 year old man committed suicide by throwing himself into Lake Kariba after he thought he had killed his wife with whom he had a misunderstanding.

According to the police, the man had a misunderstanding with his wife at their house on Wednesday and struck her with an object resulting in the woman collapsing.

"On Wednesday at around 1200 hours in Kariba, a 42 year old male adult had a misunderstanding with his spouse at their residence. The male adult struck his wife with an unknown object and she lost consciousness," said the police in a statement.

"The man fled from the scene and was later found dead on the offshore of Lake Kariba. The woman was ferried to hospital where she was treated and later discharged. We reiterate that members of the public should not resort to violence when embroiled in domestic disputes."

Meanwhile, a 33 year old man was electrocuted Kadoma after attempting to cut a live ZESA cable.

"His body was found near a ZESA transformer with serious burns on his body. An electric cable was also found next to the body. Members of the public are warned against tempering with ZESA equipment," said the police.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

No electricity in plumtree for three weeks

3 hrs ago | 1059 Views

'G40 frustrates War Veterans'

4 hrs ago | 2939 Views

UK lecturer attacks General Sibusiso Moyo

6 hrs ago | 4919 Views

ZESA shuts down Robert Mugabe's farm

7 hrs ago | 3796 Views

ZANU PF eyes Tinashe Kambarami's seat

7 hrs ago | 3151 Views

Chief Ndiweni to appear in court in 2020

8 hrs ago | 4711 Views

Poll ghost haunts Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 4490 Views

Free advice to Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 2995 Views

Mnangagwa's re-engagement goes off the rails

9 hrs ago | 2742 Views

Will Zimbabwe's current Esap II work?

9 hrs ago | 767 Views

Mnangagwa's leadership clearly 'disastrous', says Hain

9 hrs ago | 3245 Views

Mnangagwa must beware of people power

9 hrs ago | 1270 Views

Hwange Colliery probe called off

9 hrs ago | 826 Views

Zimbabwe human rights abuses rattle UN

9 hrs ago | 674 Views

Mugabe, Mutsvangwa farms switched off

9 hrs ago | 2006 Views

IMF team to jet in for SMP review

9 hrs ago | 662 Views

Zimbabwe demonstrations - like sanctions - are not targeted

9 hrs ago | 590 Views

Sekeramayi in trouble over $311,000 electricity debt

9 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Legislation to support devolution needed: Ncube

9 hrs ago | 507 Views

Former ZPC board chair convicted over Chivayo

9 hrs ago | 1270 Views

Parliament crafts law to investigate mysterious deaths

9 hrs ago | 417 Views

Chamisa's women rap Mnangagwa over abductions

9 hrs ago | 612 Views

Chinese firm eyes 5-star hotel

9 hrs ago | 691 Views

'Foreign medical treatments gobble $400m annually'

9 hrs ago | 241 Views

'Decentralisation of passport production not a priority'

9 hrs ago | 641 Views

Zimbabwe pays $10 million to Mozambique's power utility

9 hrs ago | 487 Views

Wife dumps 'flamboyant' Zimra official

9 hrs ago | 1685 Views

Mthwakazi activists arrested for demanding pro-Ndebele courts

9 hrs ago | 496 Views

Chipezeze called for Warriors duty?

9 hrs ago | 480 Views

Protests split Chamisa's MDC

9 hrs ago | 938 Views

Mnangagwa unveils new investment policy document

9 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mnangagwa's PG orders release of rape accused 'ED-PFee' singer

9 hrs ago | 625 Views

Corruption hurting Zimbabwe more than sanctions, says EU

9 hrs ago | 368 Views

Passport seekers urged not to pay bribes

9 hrs ago | 533 Views

War vets rant is the last thing Zimbabwe needs

9 hrs ago | 355 Views

'Zimbabweans faking abductions'

9 hrs ago | 305 Views

Shaft collapse kills gold panner

9 hrs ago | 207 Views

Students start accessing loans

9 hrs ago | 466 Views

Zifa withdraw from Chiyangwa's Cosafa tournaments

9 hrs ago | 439 Views

'Number of litigants appearing in courts rises'

9 hrs ago | 226 Views

Deadly fight over woman

9 hrs ago | 487 Views

Mnangagwa presides over TICAD, seals deals

9 hrs ago | 185 Views

Fifa shows Mnangagwa son in-law middle finger

9 hrs ago | 737 Views

HIV new infections in children below 14 rise 22%

9 hrs ago | 261 Views

Chamisa's MDC shelves demos

9 hrs ago | 790 Views

Mnangagwa mortgages Zimbabwe to Afreximbank

9 hrs ago | 459 Views

Police Commissioner fights junior cop's reinstatement

9 hrs ago | 726 Views

Chamisa's Bulawayo faction dealt a huge blow

9 hrs ago | 609 Views

Violent man invades Mpilo hospital, mum, new born injured

9 hrs ago | 368 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days