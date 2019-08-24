Man drowns self after thinking he killed wife

News / National

by Staff Reporter

A 42 year old man committed suicide by throwing himself into Lake Kariba after he thought he had killed his wife with whom he had a misunderstanding.According to the police, the man had a misunderstanding with his wife at their house on Wednesday and struck her with an object resulting in the woman collapsing."On Wednesday at around 1200 hours in Kariba, a 42 year old male adult had a misunderstanding with his spouse at their residence. The male adult struck his wife with an unknown object and she lost consciousness," said the police in a statement."The man fled from the scene and was later found dead on the offshore of Lake Kariba. The woman was ferried to hospital where she was treated and later discharged. We reiterate that members of the public should not resort to violence when embroiled in domestic disputes."Meanwhile, a 33 year old man was electrocuted Kadoma after attempting to cut a live ZESA cable."His body was found near a ZESA transformer with serious burns on his body. An electric cable was also found next to the body. Members of the public are warned against tempering with ZESA equipment," said the police.