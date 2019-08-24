Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Convicted ex-ZPC boss sentencing deferred

by Staff Reporter
2 mins ago | Views
Convicted ex-ZPC boss sentencing deferred

A HARARE magistrate yesterday deferred the sentencing of former Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) board chair Stanley Kazhanje, who was convicted of concealing a US$10 000 transaction he received from controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo's Intratrek Zimbabwe.

Kazhanje, who was convicted after a full trial by senior regional magistrate Hosea Mujaya, was awaiting his aggravation by State prosecutor Brian Vito before sentencing.

However, Vito indicated that he wanted to call a witness, who is also a former ZPC board member and current Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, commissioner Thandiwe Thando Mlobane.

Mujaya ruled that Kazhanje failed to submit evidence of receipt of the money or the nature of work done by his company, Terminal Engineering, at Intratrek Zimbabwe.

Mujaya said ZPC's former corporate secretary, Saidi Sangula, testified that Kazhanje had disclosed his interests at Intratrek.

He further ruled that even former Energy minister Dzikamai Mavhaire, who Kazhanje claimed to have declared his dealings with Intratrek, denied the claim.

But in his defence, Kazhanje had told the court that he declared his previous dealing with Intratrek to Mavhaire, his deputy and then permanent secretary.

"It is difficult for the court to believe that a man of his stature would have confused the two. It is not clear if the accused person directed the two politicians and the permanent secretary to relay his declaration to the board. I equally wonder if the accused person forgot to tell this court if he directed the three to relay his message to the board, "Mujaya said.

"This was a transaction between two established companies, but no paper trail was produced in court. A receipt or invoice could have been produced to prove that the transaction was legit. His intention was to deceive the board and whoever was his principal and is hereby found guilty.

The court heard that on October 23, 2015, Kazhanje signed an engineering, procurement and construction contract of a 100 megawatt solar panel station project with Intratrek Zimbabwe, fronted by Chivayo.

Kazhanje failed to declare his interests. ZPC paid Intratrek advanced payments of $1 236 154 for implementation of the project.

However, Intratrek did not fulfil its obligation and this resulted in ZPC management suggesting termination of the contract.

On January 21, 2016, under unclear circumstances, Kazhanje received US$10 000 into his First Capital Bank (Barclays Bank) personal account from Intratrek's CBZ Bank account.

Kazhanje presided over a meeting in which it was resolved that the power utility pays for services direct to Intratrek subcontractors, instead of terminating the contract.

The court further heard that this resulted in ZPC paying $4 387 849 as advance payment despite that Intratrek had not fulfilled its obligation.

Kazhanje was influenced by this payment to decide in favour of Intratrek.

According to the State, Kazhanje failed to declare any interest upon his appointment as the chairperson of ZPC.

He also failed to recuse himself from ZPC meetings that held deliberations on Intratrek.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - NewsDay

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Machete wielding robber jailed

7 mins ago | 4 Views

'Can still have successful economy regardless' ED advised - excuse for the illegitimate to hang on

8 mins ago | 10 Views

MLF mourns the loss of Mr J.B.Silonda - MLF

10 mins ago | 10 Views

Will Chiwenga be the saviour of Zimbabwe?

13 mins ago | 88 Views

Zanu PF supporters feel robbed

15 mins ago | 72 Views

Both MDC and Zanu PF lacks structural constraints and Organizational Barriers

22 mins ago | 24 Views

'War veterans are living on US$0.48 per day, demanding own ministry' - I am speechless.

27 mins ago | 55 Views

Govt warns overcharging pharmacies

44 mins ago | 53 Views

Zinara mobilises funds for Harare-Beitbridge Highway

13 hrs ago | 1684 Views

Zanu-PF accused of vote-buying

13 hrs ago | 1449 Views

Prophet Magaya's stolen car recovered

13 hrs ago | 3078 Views

Mthuli Ncube summoned

13 hrs ago | 6975 Views

Zesa on brink of collapse

13 hrs ago | 3417 Views

Air Zimbabwe plane grounded over manual

13 hrs ago | 2863 Views

Ndiweni catalyst for debate

13 hrs ago | 2062 Views

Sydney man unexpectedly rich

13 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Zanu-PF youths abduct, assault MDC youth leader

13 hrs ago | 375 Views

Chris Mutsvangwa ill

16 hrs ago | 8289 Views

PHOTOS: Harare hospital introduces state of the art facilities

16 hrs ago | 2979 Views

Man drowns self after thinking he killed wife

16 hrs ago | 1928 Views

No electricity in plumtree for three weeks

19 hrs ago | 2363 Views

'G40 frustrates War Veterans'

20 hrs ago | 5730 Views

UK lecturer attacks General Sibusiso Moyo

22 hrs ago | 8119 Views

ZESA shuts down Robert Mugabe's farm

22 hrs ago | 6227 Views

ZANU PF eyes Tinashe Kambarami's seat

23 hrs ago | 4746 Views

Chief Ndiweni to appear in court in 2020

24 hrs ago | 6453 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days