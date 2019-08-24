Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Octogenarian assaulted over divorce

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A CHIPINGE octogenarian, Samson Sithole, was brutally attacked by a fellow villager, Taurai Chiwenda for allegedly causing him to divorce.

This came to light when Chiwenda (24) appeared before Chipinge magistrate Joshua Nembaware this week over charges of assaulting Sithole (89).

The accused pleaded not guilty and was remanded to September 3 for trial.

Prosecutor Shamiso Ncube told the court that sometime in March, Chiwenda divorced his wife following a domestic dispute.

On August 26, he went to Sithole's homestead and started accusing him of being responsible for causing his divorce.

Sithole, however, refuted the allegations, angering Chiwenda, who felled him with a punch.

Chiwenda then allegedly assaulted the octogenarian several times all over the body.

The court heard that the complainant was only saved when his wife, Maria Sigauke (87), came to his rescue, pushing Chiwenda away.

Sithole sustained a swollen face and the matter was reported to the police, leading to the accused's arrest.

Source - NewsDay

