Service station in trouble for withholding fuel

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
Ruyamuro service station in Glendale is in serious trouble after it was allegedly caught withholding fuel by Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory A officials who were conducting spot checks in the area.

The matter came to light at Concession magistrate court yesterday where the company's representative Bradford Maurukira appeared before a Concession magistrate Nyasha Machiriori for contravening section 8 (i) of the Petroleum (Petroleum Product Pricing) regulations' 2019 as read with Statutory  Instrument 10 of 2019.

The magistrate remanded the matter to Tuesday for trial.

The state led by Munyaradzi Nengomasha alleged that on August 7 the service station unlawfully and intentionally withheld 1 493 litres of diesel and 12 130 litres of petrol, this was discovered by ZERA officials who were conducting sport checks in the area.

The fuel is being held by the state as exhibit while operations have temporary stopped at the service station.

Source - Simbarashe Sithole

