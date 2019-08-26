Latest News Editor's Choice


Denzel on verge of expulsion

BOSSO midfielder Denzel Khumalo's future at the Bulawayo giants is all but over with the club executive set to serve him with a dismissal letter very shortly, B-Metro Sport can reveal.

The troubled player has been having a tumultuous relationship with his paymasters with reports of indiscipline, alleged drug abuse and recently accusations of a physical altercation between him and team manager Vezigama Dlodlo.

Two weeks ago Khumalo, a talented young player, was said to have "beaten up" Dlodlo after a misunderstanding between the two, in an incident related to attempts to fine the player for previous alleged misdemeanour's.

B-Metro Sport is reliably informed that after the physical altercation, Dlodlo, Khumalo and club captain Ariel Sibanda were asked to write reports detailing what transpired on the day of the alleged brawl.

"Ariel and the manager submitted detailed reports explaining what happened on that day but Denzel instead wrote an apology letter, asking the club to forgive him for his transgressions.

"He must have realised that chances of worming himself out of the alleged fight with the team manager were very slim and that the club executive is tired of reading about his misdemeanour's in the media," said a well-placed source.

"It's only a matter of time before he is served with a dismissal letter. In fact, if it wasn't for the mid-week game against Triangle United at Gibbo Stadium, he would have been informed of the decision to let him go," added the source.

To make matters worse for himself, Khumalo is said to have arrived at Barbourfields Stadium in the company of friends, allegedly visibly intoxicated, and demanded entry into the stadium to watch Bosso play Harare City a week ago.

Bosso lost the match 0-1 to the Sunshine Boys.

Club spokesman Ronald Moyo referred questions to chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube who was not reachable for comment.


