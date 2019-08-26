Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa okays salaries for Provincial Council staffers

by Staff reporter
President Mnangagwa has approved the payment of salaries for Provincial Council members as part of efforts to implement the devolution agenda.

Addressing delegates during the Business Weekly Midlands Devolution breakfast meeting in Gweru yesterday, Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo said: "President Mnangagwa has approved that all those elected for Provincial Councils start receiving payments or salaries.

"So we are starting to pay them so that they become full Provincial Council members who have a constitutional duty and mandate to be in those positions.

"Devolution is here to stay and it's a challenge to Ministers of State and businesses in their respective provinces."

Minister Moyo said mechanisms will be put in place for their remuneration as they are a legal instrument in the Constitution under the devolution agenda.

He said Provincial Ministers should start working on their provinces' Gross Domestic Product  (GDP) by identifying assets that could be exploited for the upliftment of people's living standards.

Minister Moyo said since President Mnangagwa's election last year, he has resolved to make devolution his top priority to fulfil the constitutional requirement. He added that there was need for everyone to support the devolution agenda, adding that the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs was seized with addressing some issues that include MPs sitting on the Provincial Council.

Section 270 of the Constitution sets out the functions of these councils, which include responsibility for social and economic development of their provinces, planning and implementing social and economic development activities, and coordinating and implementing Government programmes in provinces.

Further, the Provincial Councils are mandated to plan and implement measures for the conservation, improvement and management of natural resources in their provinces; promoting tourism; and monitoring and evaluating the use of resources.

Business Weekly editor Mr Hebert Zharare said his paper was going to take the provincial meetings on devolution across the country. Also in attendance was the Provincial Ministers for Midlands and Mashonaland West provinces Larry Mavima and Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, other senior Government officials and Zimpapers general manager Mr Marks Shayamano.

Source - herald

Most Popular In 7 Days