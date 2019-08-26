Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman divorced for calling out ex-lover's name during sex

by Staff reporter
24 secs ago | Views
HILARIOUS or ridiculous, you decide!

If you've been with the same person for a long time, the smallest annoyances can suddenly seem insurmountable.

And that's how seemingly trivial things can sometimes be the spark that leads to two people finally separating.

In a matter yet to be heard at the Bulawayo Customary Court, a man from Hope Fountain on the outskirts of Bulawayo is seeking divorce after suspecting that his wife was cheating on him because she was constantly calling out her ex-lover's name during sex.

For Felix Dube, his wife Nombulelelo Moyo's habitual actions of repeating her ex-lover's name when in the throes of passion may seem like the sort of blunder which is better suited to a bad film.

This came to light when Dube filed for divorce at the Bulawayo Customary Court claiming his wife  always calls out her former boyfriend's name whenever they are making love.

In his suit he stated that there was no love anymore between him and Moyo reiterating that their customary marriage had irretrievably broken down and there were no prospects of a restoration to a normal relationship.

The main reason being that his wife was constantly shouting another man's name while the action was going on.

"I am customarily married to Nombulelelo Moyo and our union has irretrievably broken down as I suspect that she is still dating her ex-lover because, whenever we are in bed, she calls out his name.

"As a result there are no prospects of restoration to a normal relationship because we now have irreconcilable differences which render the continuance of the relationship impossible. As a couple we have also lost love and affection for each other," read the papers in part.

He further claimed whenever he confronted her about the issue; she became violent and started verbally and physically abusing him.

Dube, who said he would take care of their two children‘s upkeep upon the dissolution of their marriage, wants to have their property mostly household items and livestock to be shared equally.

Moyo's response is set to be heard when the parties appear in court.


Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - bmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa okays salaries for Provincial Council staffers

1 min ago | 1 Views

Bulawayo teen dazzles SA TV

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Hubby refuses to bath with wife . . . bashes her

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Denzel on verge of expulsion

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Obliquity and politics of re-engagement

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Bosso abandon camping before home matches

7 mins ago | 5 Views

Zanu-PF, State agents squabble over conference venue

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Service station in trouble for withholding fuel

20 mins ago | 160 Views

Air Zimbabwe plane develops technical fault

6 hrs ago | 1810 Views

Chiyangwa undergoes major surgery in SA

6 hrs ago | 3335 Views

WATCH: TB Joshua fires back over controversial Sierra Leone testimony

6 hrs ago | 2933 Views

More nabbed in Chitungwiza land scam

6 hrs ago | 1232 Views

War vets, mines officials clash over gold claims

7 hrs ago | 671 Views

Octogenarian assaulted over divorce

7 hrs ago | 1110 Views

Genuine democracy and leadership renewal key to fighting corruption

9 hrs ago | 555 Views

Coventry wades into Black Umfolosi royalties saga

9 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Convicted ex-ZPC boss sentencing deferred

9 hrs ago | 838 Views

Machete wielding robber jailed

9 hrs ago | 597 Views

'Can still have successful economy regardless' ED advised - excuse for the illegitimate to hang on

9 hrs ago | 800 Views

MLF mourns the loss of Mr J.B.Silonda - MLF

9 hrs ago | 568 Views

Will Chiwenga be the saviour of Zimbabwe?

9 hrs ago | 5119 Views

Zanu PF supporters feel robbed

9 hrs ago | 3360 Views

Both MDC and Zanu PF lacks structural constraints and Organizational Barriers

10 hrs ago | 618 Views

'War veterans are living on US$0.48 per day, demanding own ministry' - I am speechless.

10 hrs ago | 477 Views

Govt warns overcharging pharmacies

10 hrs ago | 411 Views

Zinara mobilises funds for Harare-Beitbridge Highway

22 hrs ago | 2067 Views

Zanu-PF accused of vote-buying

22 hrs ago | 1699 Views

Prophet Magaya's stolen car recovered

22 hrs ago | 3726 Views

Mthuli Ncube summoned

22 hrs ago | 9737 Views

Zesa on brink of collapse

22 hrs ago | 4515 Views

Air Zimbabwe plane grounded over manual

22 hrs ago | 4379 Views

Ndiweni catalyst for debate

22 hrs ago | 2554 Views

Sydney man unexpectedly rich

22 hrs ago | 1940 Views

Zanu-PF youths abduct, assault MDC youth leader

22 hrs ago | 467 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days