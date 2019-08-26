Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kenneth Mhlophe-led management is partly to blame

by Staff reporter
7 secs ago | Views
HEARTBROKEN Highlanders supporters say the Kenneth Mhlophe-led management is partly to blame for the soccer giants' poor performance. Alarm bells are ringing at Bosso whose three-game losing streak has left them a place above relegation zone, just two points above Mushowani Stars who occupy the last relegation slot with 21 points. Highlanders have lost their last three games to Caps United (2-1), Harare City (1-0) and on Thursday they were beaten 2-1 by Triangle United on a day that the club gave coaches a three-game ultimatum.

Head coach Mandla Mpofu, assistant coach Bekithemba Ndlovu and goalkeepers' trainer Tembo Chuma will be booted out if they lose to Mushowani Stars at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow.

Highlanders are back to their first-half of the season shortcomings of being good in ball possession but impotent in front of goal. Their failure to punish teams has reduced them to a flip-flopping former giant. Fans argue that giving coaches an ultimatum is not the solution as problems on the field are a reflection of the club's leadership.

"We have a leadership crisis that is impacting on the team's performance. Look, for the past month the team hasn't been doing well and the chairman is quiet, is this really good? Why should they react when we're crashing instead of addressing the problem before it gets out of hand? We hear players sleep in the bus, some are seen at drinking places on the eve of a game and surely with this kind of indiscipline can we only blame coaches? When supporters react the same leaders will blame them," said Philani Mpofu.

Lindani Hadebe said they could not speak as they feared being labelled "hooligans" or "factionalists". "What we want is for Mhlophe to tell us what the problem is instead of trying to be diplomatic and acting as if things are normal. This is not normal.  

"The team travels late for away games and to say there was no diesel in town on Wednesday is a lie. Why had they waited for Wednesday to look for diesel? Why don't they engage companies with coupons like they used to? Why don't they open accounts with service stations? To me, someone isn't doing their work and to blame the coaches when there are problems in our own house is not fair. Personally I think it's too late to fire coaches now. Instead, let's fix our house and hope for the better," said Hadebe.

Carlmarx Nkomo said he was disappointed by "a flimsy excuse" by a club official who blamed the economic conditions for Highlanders' downfall.

"Imagine, after the game at Triangle United, a club official (name withheld) blamed the poor run, including these logistical challenges they face to economic challenges. Is this really an excuse? How are other teams in the league surviving?

"To me the problem is that we didn't have a good start and all that was because the leadership failed to manage the pre-season crisis. One may argue that we are now in the second half and players are fit but what caused us to be down is that we did not prepare.

"The other thing is that the club bosses shouldn't expect miracles when simple travelling logistics are not done well. Players need to be mentally stable and this is not possible when they leave Bulawayo late for their away games. For the Triangle game players were at the club offices by 7.30am on Wednesday but the team left after 3pm and we were told they were looking for diesel. Were they ambushed by the PSL who gave them fixtures on Tuesday? The answer is no because they got the fixture last Friday.

"These little things need to be addressed and blaming coaches alone isn't right. Abazinuke amakhwapha abadala. There's no need to keep on hiding behind economic environment," said Nkomo.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Pharmacies warned over escalating drug prices

1 min ago | 0 Views

Mugabe, Grace in soup for grabbing delivery truck

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa blows US$1.7 million on Swiss luxury jet for Japan trip

3 mins ago | 2 Views

High bus fares trigger demand for train service

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa okays salaries for Provincial Council staffers

5 mins ago | 10 Views

Bulawayo teen dazzles SA TV

6 mins ago | 8 Views

Hubby refuses to bath with wife . . . bashes her

7 mins ago | 9 Views

Denzel on verge of expulsion

8 mins ago | 7 Views

Obliquity and politics of re-engagement

9 mins ago | 5 Views

Bosso abandon camping before home matches

11 mins ago | 8 Views

Zanu-PF, State agents squabble over conference venue

11 mins ago | 17 Views

Service station in trouble for withholding fuel

24 mins ago | 202 Views

Air Zimbabwe plane develops technical fault

6 hrs ago | 1840 Views

Chiyangwa undergoes major surgery in SA

6 hrs ago | 3372 Views

WATCH: TB Joshua fires back over controversial Sierra Leone testimony

6 hrs ago | 2987 Views

More nabbed in Chitungwiza land scam

6 hrs ago | 1243 Views

War vets, mines officials clash over gold claims

7 hrs ago | 678 Views

Octogenarian assaulted over divorce

7 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Genuine democracy and leadership renewal key to fighting corruption

9 hrs ago | 556 Views

Coventry wades into Black Umfolosi royalties saga

9 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Convicted ex-ZPC boss sentencing deferred

9 hrs ago | 840 Views

Machete wielding robber jailed

9 hrs ago | 599 Views

'Can still have successful economy regardless' ED advised - excuse for the illegitimate to hang on

9 hrs ago | 800 Views

MLF mourns the loss of Mr J.B.Silonda - MLF

9 hrs ago | 570 Views

Will Chiwenga be the saviour of Zimbabwe?

9 hrs ago | 5154 Views

Zanu PF supporters feel robbed

9 hrs ago | 3384 Views

Both MDC and Zanu PF lacks structural constraints and Organizational Barriers

10 hrs ago | 621 Views

'War veterans are living on US$0.48 per day, demanding own ministry' - I am speechless.

10 hrs ago | 478 Views

Govt warns overcharging pharmacies

10 hrs ago | 412 Views

Zinara mobilises funds for Harare-Beitbridge Highway

22 hrs ago | 2069 Views

Zanu-PF accused of vote-buying

22 hrs ago | 1700 Views

Prophet Magaya's stolen car recovered

22 hrs ago | 3730 Views

Mthuli Ncube summoned

22 hrs ago | 9749 Views

Zesa on brink of collapse

22 hrs ago | 4522 Views

Air Zimbabwe plane grounded over manual

22 hrs ago | 4387 Views

Ndiweni catalyst for debate

22 hrs ago | 2555 Views

Sydney man unexpectedly rich

22 hrs ago | 1947 Views

Zanu-PF youths abduct, assault MDC youth leader

22 hrs ago | 467 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days