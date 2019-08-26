Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo residents pushed to go solar

by Staff reporter
53 secs ago | Views
SITTING in the dark due to Zesa's prolonged loadshedding, Mr Arthur Maphosa decided it was time to take the bull by the horns. Mr Maphosa said he realised that he had to find a lasting solution to Zesa's loadshedding challenges.

"I don't know how to explain it, but somehow, the house gets much colder when there's no electricity. On that June evening, I sat alone in the dark and decided that my family could not continue enduring the challenges of loadshedding,"Mr Maphosa said.

He said he decided to find an alternative source of power and then settled for solar energy. "I did a bit of research and found a local company that sells solar power components and also does installation. I'll be frank with you that I was shocked by the quotation they gave me.

"The total cost was about R26 000 (US$1 700) but the salesman at the company convinced me that the initial set up costs could be high but I would save thousands of dollars in the long term," said Maphosa.  

He said the batteries when fully charged keep the lights on for about eight hours.

"The way we use solar power is not different from how everyone else uses electricity from Zesa. In order to save power, one must switch off lights in the rooms that are not in use. If used sparingly, the batteries can keep the lights on for more than eight hours."

The father of three said even on a cloudy day, the solar panels still charge the batteries hence he has power even in winter.

"I think the general assumption is that for the solar panels to work, there must be sushine but ever since I installed the system in June, we haven't had any problems," said Mr Maphosa.  

Mr Maphosa is one of the many Bulawayo residents that have switched to solar power to address the challenges of Zesa's loadshedding.  

Government which is promoting the use of solar power to reduce reliance on Zesa, recently scrapped import duties on solar-energy-related products that include batteries and cables.  It has also said all new constructions in the country should be powered by solar.  

The Government said it had set a target to get at least 1 575 megawatts of power from solar by 2030 which is about the same amount of electricity the country is producing now.

A drive through Bulawayo's eastern suburbs showed that residents have responded positively to Government's call to install solar systems.

For those that cannot install complete solar systems to power entire house, the alternative is to start with a single solar panel and batteries to keep the lights and appliances such as televisions when there is no Zesa power.

Renewable energy consultant Ms Chandirekera Mutubuki said the Ministry of Energy and Power Development should concentrate on assisting residents to install solar systems at their houses.

"The big megawatt solar plants are needed but they cost too much and therefore take long to implement. The ministry must concentrate on smaller systems, including providing loans to households to install solar systems at their houses," she said.

According to Tawanda Muzamwese, an energy expert, Zimbabwe enjoys more than 3 000 hours of sunlight a year and has a potential to produce 10 000GWh of electricity per year if solar energy is fully harnessed.

Kalani Ndlovu, a farmer who in 2019 installed a solar mini grid at his farm at Umguza in Matabeleland North province, said it had proved a good source of energy for pumping water, cooking and lighting.

"Installing the solar system at my farm cost about US$5 000 and I'm enjoying the benefits," he said.


Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Kenneth Mhlophe-led management is partly to blame

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Pharmacies warned over escalating drug prices

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Mugabe, Grace in soup for grabbing delivery truck

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa blows US$1.7 million on Swiss luxury jet for Japan trip

4 mins ago | 3 Views

High bus fares trigger demand for train service

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa okays salaries for Provincial Council staffers

7 mins ago | 12 Views

Bulawayo teen dazzles SA TV

8 mins ago | 9 Views

Hubby refuses to bath with wife . . . bashes her

9 mins ago | 14 Views

Denzel on verge of expulsion

9 mins ago | 9 Views

Obliquity and politics of re-engagement

10 mins ago | 5 Views

Bosso abandon camping before home matches

12 mins ago | 11 Views

Zanu-PF, State agents squabble over conference venue

13 mins ago | 20 Views

Service station in trouble for withholding fuel

26 mins ago | 220 Views

Air Zimbabwe plane develops technical fault

6 hrs ago | 1850 Views

Chiyangwa undergoes major surgery in SA

6 hrs ago | 3387 Views

WATCH: TB Joshua fires back over controversial Sierra Leone testimony

6 hrs ago | 3002 Views

More nabbed in Chitungwiza land scam

6 hrs ago | 1247 Views

War vets, mines officials clash over gold claims

7 hrs ago | 682 Views

Octogenarian assaulted over divorce

7 hrs ago | 1119 Views

Genuine democracy and leadership renewal key to fighting corruption

9 hrs ago | 558 Views

Coventry wades into Black Umfolosi royalties saga

9 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Convicted ex-ZPC boss sentencing deferred

9 hrs ago | 843 Views

Machete wielding robber jailed

9 hrs ago | 600 Views

'Can still have successful economy regardless' ED advised - excuse for the illegitimate to hang on

9 hrs ago | 800 Views

MLF mourns the loss of Mr J.B.Silonda - MLF

9 hrs ago | 571 Views

Will Chiwenga be the saviour of Zimbabwe?

9 hrs ago | 5165 Views

Zanu PF supporters feel robbed

10 hrs ago | 3393 Views

Both MDC and Zanu PF lacks structural constraints and Organizational Barriers

10 hrs ago | 624 Views

'War veterans are living on US$0.48 per day, demanding own ministry' - I am speechless.

10 hrs ago | 479 Views

Govt warns overcharging pharmacies

10 hrs ago | 413 Views

Zinara mobilises funds for Harare-Beitbridge Highway

22 hrs ago | 2069 Views

Zanu-PF accused of vote-buying

22 hrs ago | 1700 Views

Prophet Magaya's stolen car recovered

22 hrs ago | 3731 Views

Mthuli Ncube summoned

22 hrs ago | 9753 Views

Zesa on brink of collapse

22 hrs ago | 4526 Views

Air Zimbabwe plane grounded over manual

22 hrs ago | 4389 Views

Ndiweni catalyst for debate

22 hrs ago | 2559 Views

Sydney man unexpectedly rich

22 hrs ago | 1948 Views

Zanu-PF youths abduct, assault MDC youth leader

22 hrs ago | 467 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days