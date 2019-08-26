Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC MP up for failing to stop demonstration

by Staff reporter
MDC Alliance deputy organising secretary and Victoria Falls legislator Sibusisiwe Budha, who is accused of failing to stop his party supporters from demonstrating last week after the police issued a prohibition order, was yesterday granted $400 bail by a Harare magistrate.

Budha, who was represented by Nontokozo Dube, appeared before magistrate Barbara Mateko, charged with contravening section 26 (11) of the Public Order and Security Act (Posa).

As part of bail conditions, she was ordered to report on every last Friday of the month at Victoria Falls Police Station, not to interfere with State witnesses, to surrender her passport and reside at the given address.

Budha's docket was merged with that of her boss, Amos Chibaya and she was remanded to September 12.

Allegations are that on August 6, this year, Budha and Chibaya, who is already on remand, notified the regulating authority for Harare Central Police District of an intended public demonstration to be held in Harare central business district on August 16, in terms of the law.

It is alleged on August 15, Budha and Chibaya were served with a prohibition notice by Chief Superintended Billa James Simbanechako prohibiting the holding of the intended public demonstration.

The State alleged that on August 16, Budha and Chibaya convened a public demonstration or caused the public to gather for a public demonstration in Harare's central business district in defiance of the prohibition.

It is alleged Budha and Chibaya, as the conveners of the public demonstration, failed to comply with the prohibition notice and did not stop the public from engaging in the demonstration when she had a legal duty to do so.

Charles Muchemwa represented the State.

