Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman swindled $5k in 'card-cloning scam'

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
A HARARE woman has lost $5 000 from her CABS account in an elaborate card-cloning scam that she believes involved some bank insiders.

The 37-year-old disabled Odette Mostert told NewsDay Weekender that the money vanished from her account two weeks ago in what she believed was a result of card-cloning.

"On the 24th, I had $454 in my account which I cleared the following day. My client paid me $5 000 the following day, but it all vanished without even sending me a message of any transaction on my mobile phone," she said.

"I checked my account on the 26th, expecting the $5 000, but there was nothing. So, I decided to wait as no messages of the transaction came. On the 30th, I received a reference number, and I went to the bank to find what had taken place. The matter has been reported to Highlands Police Station under CR 254/07/19."

CABS managing director Simon Hammond said the bank was dealing with several cases of card-fraud, but denied knowledge of Mostert's case.

He said the building society was working on new security measures for online banking, he said, adding that investigations into Mostert's case would be carried out.

"I am yet to be briefed on that issue. This means we need to investigate the issue once I get the information," Hammond said.

"The bank is in the process of instituting new security measures for card and online banking. We are starting to roll out chip-and-pin cards which will protect our clients from possible cloning."

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was unaware of the issue.

"I am hearing this case from you; I have not been briefed but give me the CRB and I will follow up on the issues. But we urge complainants to approach public relations first and get help," Nyathi said.

"Stakeholders should also play their part to ensure they protect their clients from cloning issues. We have made arrests before and will continue making arrests. We urge members of the public not to trust anyone with their cards," he said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC MP up for failing to stop demonstration

3 mins ago | 2 Views

MDC councillor acquitted of fraud

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Parliament okays contentious MOPA Bill

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa has nothing to fear from a free Press, unless ...

6 mins ago | 8 Views

MRP activists remanded out of custody for public disorder

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Bosso in a crisis, needs urgent help

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Matebeleland land urged to shun emotional politics

9 mins ago | 9 Views

Potraz works on all-country mobile network coverage

10 mins ago | 8 Views

Bulawayo residents pushed to go solar

12 mins ago | 9 Views

Kenneth Mhlophe-led management is partly to blame

13 mins ago | 15 Views

Pharmacies warned over escalating drug prices

14 mins ago | 10 Views

Mugabe, Grace in soup for grabbing delivery truck

15 mins ago | 46 Views

Mnangagwa blows US$1.7 million on Swiss luxury jet for Japan trip

15 mins ago | 28 Views

High bus fares trigger demand for train service

16 mins ago | 16 Views

Mnangagwa okays salaries for Provincial Council staffers

18 mins ago | 29 Views

Bulawayo teen dazzles SA TV

19 mins ago | 34 Views

Hubby refuses to bath with wife . . . bashes her

20 mins ago | 55 Views

Denzel on verge of expulsion

21 mins ago | 30 Views

Obliquity and politics of re-engagement

21 mins ago | 15 Views

Bosso abandon camping before home matches

23 mins ago | 31 Views

Zanu-PF, State agents squabble over conference venue

24 mins ago | 38 Views

Service station in trouble for withholding fuel

37 mins ago | 292 Views

Air Zimbabwe plane develops technical fault

6 hrs ago | 1893 Views

Chiyangwa undergoes major surgery in SA

6 hrs ago | 3464 Views

WATCH: TB Joshua fires back over controversial Sierra Leone testimony

6 hrs ago | 3107 Views

More nabbed in Chitungwiza land scam

6 hrs ago | 1267 Views

War vets, mines officials clash over gold claims

7 hrs ago | 695 Views

Octogenarian assaulted over divorce

7 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Genuine democracy and leadership renewal key to fighting corruption

9 hrs ago | 560 Views

Coventry wades into Black Umfolosi royalties saga

9 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Convicted ex-ZPC boss sentencing deferred

9 hrs ago | 848 Views

Machete wielding robber jailed

10 hrs ago | 607 Views

'Can still have successful economy regardless' ED advised - excuse for the illegitimate to hang on

10 hrs ago | 801 Views

MLF mourns the loss of Mr J.B.Silonda - MLF

10 hrs ago | 571 Views

Will Chiwenga be the saviour of Zimbabwe?

10 hrs ago | 5260 Views

Zanu PF supporters feel robbed

10 hrs ago | 3458 Views

Both MDC and Zanu PF lacks structural constraints and Organizational Barriers

10 hrs ago | 632 Views

'War veterans are living on US$0.48 per day, demanding own ministry' - I am speechless.

10 hrs ago | 486 Views

Govt warns overcharging pharmacies

10 hrs ago | 417 Views

Zinara mobilises funds for Harare-Beitbridge Highway

22 hrs ago | 2077 Views

Zanu-PF accused of vote-buying

22 hrs ago | 1702 Views

Prophet Magaya's stolen car recovered

22 hrs ago | 3743 Views

Mthuli Ncube summoned

22 hrs ago | 9787 Views

Zesa on brink of collapse

22 hrs ago | 4536 Views

Air Zimbabwe plane grounded over manual

22 hrs ago | 4416 Views

Ndiweni catalyst for debate

22 hrs ago | 2569 Views

Sydney man unexpectedly rich

22 hrs ago | 1954 Views

Zanu-PF youths abduct, assault MDC youth leader

22 hrs ago | 470 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days