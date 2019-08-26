Latest News Editor's Choice


Chicken cuts land Glendale man in prison

A 28-YEAR-OLD Glendale man is in soup after stealing a plastic bag full of chicken cuts from his neighbour valued at $70.

The matter came to light at Concession Magistrates' Courts this week, where Mike Dzawo (28) of Viginia Farm in Glendale was sentenced to seven months in prison by magistrate Nyasha Machiriori after a full trial.

Dzawo will spend the next four months in prison after Machiriori conditionally suspended the other three.

Prosecutor Kumbirai Nyamvura told the court that on July 26, Dzawo sneaked into Patricia Mukurutangwa's house, opened her fridge and stole a plastic bag of chicken cuts.

Mukurutangwa returned to her house as Dzawo was about to leave, and in shame, the convict fled from the scene with the stolen plastic bag.

The complainant rushed to the police station and filed a report, leading to Dzawo's arrest.

The loot was not recovered.

In mitigation, Dzawo pleaded with the court not to give him a custodial sentence, but the magistrate said the accused deserved a deterrent sentence to send a warning to other potential thieves.

