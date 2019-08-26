Latest News Editor's Choice


Bribery lands Ganja smoker in hot soup

by Simbarashe Sithole
The bid by a weed smoker to bribe police officers who had arrested him last week at Mazowe Agro chemicals complex backfired after the cops refused his bribery and took him to Concession magistrates' courts.

Stanley Fundisi (36) was fined $500 by Concession resident magistrate Ruth Moyo and failure to pay would earn him 6 months behind bars.

Prosecutor Kumbirai Nyamvura told the court that on August 29 Fundisi was apprehended by a team of detectives for possessing a twist of dagga and on their way to the police station he produced $32 bond notes which were in $2 denominations.

He allegedly gave it to one of the detectives as a bribe to release him from the crime he was facing; the detectives took the money and advised him that bribe was a crime before surrendering him to court.

In another case a 28-year-old Mazowe motorist was slapped with $100 fine by a Concession magistrate for undermining the authority of the police at a road block last week.

Kelvin Museri pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined $100 by magistrate Ruth Moyo.

The court heard that on August 25 at the 40 kilometer peg along Harare - Bindura highway Museri was stopped by police officers manning a road block and he undermined the block authority. He apparently asked "Why are you being bored with me, you are used to receiving bribes from me!" he shouted.

Kumbirai Nyamvura represented the state.

Source - Simbarashe Sithole

