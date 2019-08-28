Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Chamisa's demonstrations not benefiting anyone'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
STREET demonstrations being organised by the MDC are not benefiting anyone, and Zimbabweans are too smart to be used as political tools, Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has said.

The remarks by Minister Mutsvangwa come after the MDC unsuccessfully tried to mobilise Zimbabweans to rise against Government a fortnight ago.

In an interview at Kopa in Chimanimani, where she toured construction sites in areas that were ravaged by Cyclone Idai in March this year, Minister Mutsvangwa said Government was fully aware of the difficulties Zimbabweans were enduring owing to ongoing austerity measures that are meant to revitalise the economy.

"Zimbabweans are mature. They fought for their independence and it was not easy fighting a strong enemy like the (Ian) Smith regime. It called for maturity. They have seen the Second Republic working hard to make sure that they change people's lives.

There have been a lot of economic, social and political reforms which have been put in place by the Second Republic," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Zimbabweans, she said, are a hard working people who can see through the futility of demonstrations.

"All this (austerity) is aimed at changing people's living standards, and the people of Zimbabwe are not eager for demonstrations. They realise that demonstrations will not bring any changes in their lives. They would like to work. You know that a lot of people actually run small enterprises, people who are self-employed and once you talk of demonstrations, that disrupts their economic activities and that does not put food on the table," added Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said President Mnangagwa's administration was fully aware of the challenges facing the nation owing to the current austerity measures.

"The Government is fully aware of the austerity measures which are in place, they cause pain, but that is the only way to bring the economy of this country back on rail," said the Minister, who was accompanied by Chimanimani East legislator Joshua Sacco.

Zimbabwe had suffered for decades and it was time to build the nation, she said.

"What President Mnangagwa is doing in the Second Republic is to make sure that we bring back the economy on rail. The transformation that is happening - a lot of those who are progressive, Zimbabweans who are progressive - can actually see what is being done by the Second Republic. As Zimbabweans, we should ask ourselves what demonstrations help us with.

''Who are we doing it for? Why are we seeing some embassies involved in making sure that they are demonstrations?

"Demonstrations, do they help our people? Our people are very intelligent and smart to know what is good for them."

The MDC is believed to be mobilising for yet another demonstration after recent efforts failed to gain traction.

Source - zimpapers

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa changes his game-plan

55 mins ago | 361 Views

Being Chief Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni

55 mins ago | 172 Views

Zifa plunged into fresh chaos

56 mins ago | 85 Views

A history of abductions, assassinations in Zimbabwe

57 mins ago | 96 Views

Man faces sister-in-law rape charge

57 mins ago | 121 Views

Zimbabwe model fares well in global pageant

57 mins ago | 55 Views

Doctors threatened over strike

58 mins ago | 131 Views

Shumba Energy plans coal-to-liquid

59 mins ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe banks raise red flag over policies

59 mins ago | 74 Views

Pastor sues church over unpaid salary

59 mins ago | 61 Views

Council in shock parking fees hike

1 hr ago | 37 Views

The older generation needs needs the youths

1 hr ago | 18 Views

SA-based Zimbabwean Maskandi eyes local market

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Bid to bribe police backfires

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Chitungwiza graft exposed

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Gays and Lesbians targets Zimbabwe universities, colleges

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Ex-soldier's horror abduction story

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Madzibaba 'under siege'

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Chadzamira warns Rutenga against supporting MDC

1 hr ago | 56 Views

War vets Children demand more from Mnangagwa's govt

1 hr ago | 31 Views

MDC Mayor manhandled at soccer match

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Woman murders co-wife as hubby watches

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Zanu-PF youth praise 'hardworking' Chitando

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Ndabaningi Sithole immortalised

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Zanu-PF in vote buying storm ahead of Glen View by-election

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Deaths, abductions and terror in Mnangagwa's backyard

1 hr ago | 47 Views

No alternative to genuine reforms in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Civil service undergoing massive overhaul

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Mthwakazi activists freed

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Kariba power generation could stop in November: Chasi

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Kamambo fails to live up to expectations

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Mafela Trust wants war deaths documented

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Matabeleland roads get facelift

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Total service station dealer faces eviction

1 hr ago | 71 Views

From the 404 to the Honda Fit

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Farmer co-operation important for disease control

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Government releases $46m for water projects

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Missing Baines pupil: Family raising reward money

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Chamisa's MDC vows more govt pressure

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Normal rainy season forecast

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Government introduce artisanal miners ID cards

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Chadzamira commends Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Major diplomatic coup for Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Unpacking 100-Day Cycle: Bringing transparency, accountability to people

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Massive boost for agriculture

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Repatriation of Mbuya Nehanda, Sekuru Kaguvi imminent

1 hr ago | 86 Views

NPA restructure underway

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Lies run sprints, truth runs marathons

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Who Owns England?

1 hr ago | 47 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days