'Chamisa's demonstrations not benefiting anyone'

News / National

by Staff reporter

STREET demonstrations being organised by the MDC are not benefiting anyone, and Zimbabweans are too smart to be used as political tools, Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has said.The remarks by Minister Mutsvangwa come after the MDC unsuccessfully tried to mobilise Zimbabweans to rise against Government a fortnight ago.In an interview at Kopa in Chimanimani, where she toured construction sites in areas that were ravaged by Cyclone Idai in March this year, Minister Mutsvangwa said Government was fully aware of the difficulties Zimbabweans were enduring owing to ongoing austerity measures that are meant to revitalise the economy."Zimbabweans are mature. They fought for their independence and it was not easy fighting a strong enemy like the (Ian) Smith regime. It called for maturity. They have seen the Second Republic working hard to make sure that they change people's lives.There have been a lot of economic, social and political reforms which have been put in place by the Second Republic," said Minister Mutsvangwa.Zimbabweans, she said, are a hard working people who can see through the futility of demonstrations."All this (austerity) is aimed at changing people's living standards, and the people of Zimbabwe are not eager for demonstrations. They realise that demonstrations will not bring any changes in their lives. They would like to work. You know that a lot of people actually run small enterprises, people who are self-employed and once you talk of demonstrations, that disrupts their economic activities and that does not put food on the table," added Minister Mutsvangwa.She said President Mnangagwa's administration was fully aware of the challenges facing the nation owing to the current austerity measures."The Government is fully aware of the austerity measures which are in place, they cause pain, but that is the only way to bring the economy of this country back on rail," said the Minister, who was accompanied by Chimanimani East legislator Joshua Sacco.Zimbabwe had suffered for decades and it was time to build the nation, she said."What President Mnangagwa is doing in the Second Republic is to make sure that we bring back the economy on rail. The transformation that is happening - a lot of those who are progressive, Zimbabweans who are progressive - can actually see what is being done by the Second Republic. As Zimbabweans, we should ask ourselves what demonstrations help us with.''Who are we doing it for? Why are we seeing some embassies involved in making sure that they are demonstrations?"Demonstrations, do they help our people? Our people are very intelligent and smart to know what is good for them."The MDC is believed to be mobilising for yet another demonstration after recent efforts failed to gain traction.