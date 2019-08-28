Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Massive boost for agriculture

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Government will begin procuring inputs this week and distribute them to farmers by the end of the month to enable them to timeously prepare for the 2019-2020 summer cropping season, which experts believe will receive normal rains.

More than 150 meteorologists from across the region, who met for the 23rd Southern African Regional Climate Forum (SARCOF-23) in Angola last week, indicated in a communique on Friday that normal rains are expected over the three-month period to December.

However, while other regions will receive normal to above normal rains, Zimbabwe, western Angola (Namibe province), Namibia, southern South Africa, Eswatini and Madagascar will have normal to below normal rains in the January-March period next year.

Treasury has already set aside a $3,6 billion kitty for agriculture, through which $2,8 billion is reserved for Command Agriculture (maize and soyabeans), $780 million for the Presidential Input Support Scheme and $120 million for the Agriculture Input Guarantee Scheme.

Of the total allocations to the sector, input schemes will chew up $1,9 billion.

In order to wean the sector from rain-fed agriculture, particularly, in the wake of climate change, $178 million has been channelled to irrigation development.

Agriculture, Lands, Water and Climate Deputy Minister Vangelis Haritatos told The Sunday Mail that Government wants farmers to plant crops early.

"Preparations for the upcoming season have already begun and this year, we want farmers to plant early.

"As such, we are targeting to procure inputs for both Command Agriculture and Presidential Input Scheme by the beginning of September and hopefully start distribution by end of month," said Deputy Minister Haritatos.

Command Agriculture – which has been extended to support "infant" farmers, whose capacity was affected by last year's drought – is set to put 210 000 hectares under maize production and 30 000ha under soyabeans.

Government, however, insists that only farmers with a traceable track record of repaying loans and producing high yields will benefit.

Cushion

The support schemes are specifically targeted to insulate farmers from high input prices being charged by suppliers.

"The allocation from Treasury was a good start, but we need more for us to succeed in our plans.

"These programmes are meant to cushion farmers from high prices being charged by suppliers," said the Deputy Minister.

Farmers were already fretting over high input prices.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union (ZCFU) director Mr Jeremiah Tevera recently raised fears farmers would reduce the hectarage under production.

"Programmes such as Command Agriculture are always a relief to farmers, but those who do not benefit still need to make their own plans. And as it stands, farmers are complaining that almost everything is expensive and might have to reduce hectarage," he said.

High interest rates being charged by financial institutions are also squeezing farmers, he said.

A snap survey by The Sunday Mail shows that most shops are selling a 50kg bag of Ammonium Nitrate and Compound D for about $250 and $220, respectively, while a 10kg bag of maize seed is going for $109.

Following a severe drought, which rocked the country last season, Government is scaling up irrigation projects.

Already 80 centre pivots covering 3 200 hectares have been installed, while an additional 80 more centre pivots are presently being set up.

Rehabilitation of smallholder irrigation schemes is also progressing.

Ahead of Schedule

Cottco has already begun tapping the $213 million reserved for cotton inputs as farmers will begin receiving inputs under the Presidential Input Scheme soon.

The company's managing director, Mr Pious Manamike, said planting preparations are already underway.

More than 200 000 hectares have been targeted for the cash crop.

"Cotton planting preparations are already underway. Registered farmers under the Presidential Input Scheme will start receiving inputs this September.

"Seed cotton deliveries for 2018-2019 season are still in progress as farmers are still delivering to their designated Cottco depots nationwide," he said.

However, output is forecast to drop by 50 percent as a result of last year's drought.

ZCFU Manicaland chairperson Dr Claudio Mtuwa said farmers were upbeat about the approaching summer cropping season.

"Last season was quite disappointing because of the drought, but we hope this season farmers will be encouraged to use drought-tolerant seeds.

"One challenge that we have been facing is that of shortage of machinery and we hope Government will also look into it as we are preparing for the season," he said.

Source - sundaymail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa changes his game-plan

49 mins ago | 290 Views

Being Chief Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni

50 mins ago | 146 Views

Zifa plunged into fresh chaos

50 mins ago | 73 Views

A history of abductions, assassinations in Zimbabwe

51 mins ago | 83 Views

Man faces sister-in-law rape charge

51 mins ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe model fares well in global pageant

51 mins ago | 48 Views

Doctors threatened over strike

52 mins ago | 117 Views

Shumba Energy plans coal-to-liquid

53 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe banks raise red flag over policies

53 mins ago | 65 Views

Pastor sues church over unpaid salary

53 mins ago | 54 Views

Council in shock parking fees hike

54 mins ago | 34 Views

The older generation needs needs the youths

55 mins ago | 17 Views

SA-based Zimbabwean Maskandi eyes local market

55 mins ago | 9 Views

Bid to bribe police backfires

56 mins ago | 32 Views

Chitungwiza graft exposed

57 mins ago | 22 Views

Gays and Lesbians targets Zimbabwe universities, colleges

57 mins ago | 35 Views

Ex-soldier's horror abduction story

57 mins ago | 54 Views

Madzibaba 'under siege'

58 mins ago | 35 Views

Chadzamira warns Rutenga against supporting MDC

58 mins ago | 46 Views

War vets Children demand more from Mnangagwa's govt

59 mins ago | 28 Views

MDC Mayor manhandled at soccer match

60 mins ago | 44 Views

Woman murders co-wife as hubby watches

60 mins ago | 42 Views

Zanu-PF youth praise 'hardworking' Chitando

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Ndabaningi Sithole immortalised

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Zanu-PF in vote buying storm ahead of Glen View by-election

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Deaths, abductions and terror in Mnangagwa's backyard

1 hr ago | 41 Views

No alternative to genuine reforms in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Civil service undergoing massive overhaul

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Mthwakazi activists freed

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Kariba power generation could stop in November: Chasi

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Kamambo fails to live up to expectations

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Mafela Trust wants war deaths documented

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Matabeleland roads get facelift

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Total service station dealer faces eviction

1 hr ago | 64 Views

From the 404 to the Honda Fit

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Farmer co-operation important for disease control

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Government releases $46m for water projects

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Missing Baines pupil: Family raising reward money

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Chamisa's MDC vows more govt pressure

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Normal rainy season forecast

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Government introduce artisanal miners ID cards

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Chadzamira commends Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Major diplomatic coup for Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Unpacking 100-Day Cycle: Bringing transparency, accountability to people

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Repatriation of Mbuya Nehanda, Sekuru Kaguvi imminent

1 hr ago | 81 Views

NPA restructure underway

1 hr ago | 31 Views

'Chamisa's demonstrations not benefiting anyone'

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Lies run sprints, truth runs marathons

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Who Owns England?

1 hr ago | 46 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days