Chadzamira commends Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs Ezra Chadzamira has hailed President Mnangagwa for his immense contribution to the health sector through sourcing medical equipment and medicine, a move that has improved service delivery in the sector.In his keynote speech during a graduation ceremony of 107 registered general nurses (RGN) and midwives, at Masvingo General Hospital on Friday, Chadzamira said President Mnangagwa's gesture showed that he was a listening leader and believed in action. The President has sourced state-of-the-art medical equipment and medicines from India and United Arab Emirates for major referral hospitals."Furthermore, let us be inspired and encouraged by the personal intervention of His Excellency, the President Mnangagwa in sourcing medical equipment and medicines for our major referral hospitals. This intervention is a clear testimony of an action oriented, listening and hands-on leader, who has a desire to transform our livelihoods as Zimbabweans," said Chadzamira.He also commended the business community for supporting the health sector and challenged other stakeholders to also assist the sector."I would like to take this opportunity on behalf of the people of Masvingo province and the Ministry of Health and Child Care to thank captains of industry who have responded to my call to support our provincial hospital and other health centres in our districts," he said."In the same manner, I also appeal to our community to assist our medical staff by giving them necessary moral support as they exercise their duties. Communities and their leadership structures should play a complementary role to health institutions and their management committees so as to ensure sustainable health delivery."He challenged those who graduated to remain focused and emulate the founders of the nursing profession through embracing the spirit of humanism."Embrace the principles of Ubuntu which include sense of caring, true love, respect, compassion, accommodation and selflessness. In some cases the power and results of treating, curing and healing patients in our health centres is often derived from the extent of care the institution offers them," he said.He said some of the challenging health issues included stunted growth and severe acute malnutrition which affected children's growth and their academic performances."As you join mainstream health services especially in rural communities strive to capacitate our grassroots people on the new World Health Organisation (WHO) standards in child nutrition and infant feeding."He appreciated efforts made by the graduands to successfully complete their three years training amid reports that the students achieved 100 percent pass rate. He said their achievement showed that they worked hard and also persevered while demonstrating professionalism and determination.