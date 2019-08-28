Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chadzamira commends Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs Ezra Chadzamira has hailed President Mnangagwa for his immense contribution to the health sector through sourcing medical equipment and medicine, a move that has improved service delivery in the sector.

In his keynote speech during a graduation ceremony of 107 registered general nurses (RGN) and midwives, at Masvingo General Hospital on Friday, Chadzamira said President Mnangagwa's gesture showed that he was a listening leader and believed in action. The President has sourced state-of-the-art medical equipment and medicines from India and United Arab Emirates for major referral hospitals.

"Furthermore, let us be inspired and encouraged by the personal intervention of His Excellency, the President Mnangagwa in sourcing medical equipment and medicines for our major referral hospitals. This intervention is a clear testimony of an action oriented, listening and hands-on leader, who has a desire to transform our livelihoods as Zimbabweans," said Chadzamira.

He also commended the business community for supporting the health sector and challenged other stakeholders to also assist the sector.

"I would like to take this opportunity on behalf of the people of Masvingo province and the Ministry of Health and Child Care to thank captains of industry who have responded to my call to support our provincial hospital and other health centres in our districts," he said.

"In the same manner, I also appeal to our community to assist our medical staff by giving them necessary moral support as they exercise their duties. Communities and their leadership structures should play a complementary role to health institutions and their management committees so as to ensure sustainable health delivery."

He challenged those who graduated to remain focused and emulate the founders of the nursing profession through embracing the spirit of humanism.

"Embrace the principles of Ubuntu which include sense of caring, true love, respect, compassion, accommodation and selflessness. In some cases the power and results of treating, curing and healing patients in our health centres is often derived from the extent of care the institution offers them," he said.

He said some of the challenging health issues included stunted growth and severe acute malnutrition which affected children's growth and their academic performances.

"As you join mainstream health services especially in rural communities strive to capacitate our grassroots people on the new World Health Organisation (WHO) standards in child nutrition and infant feeding."

He appreciated efforts made by the graduands to successfully complete their three years training amid reports that the students achieved 100 percent pass rate. He said their achievement showed that they worked hard and also persevered while demonstrating professionalism and determination.



Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa changes his game-plan

55 mins ago | 360 Views

Being Chief Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni

55 mins ago | 170 Views

Zifa plunged into fresh chaos

56 mins ago | 84 Views

A history of abductions, assassinations in Zimbabwe

56 mins ago | 96 Views

Man faces sister-in-law rape charge

57 mins ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe model fares well in global pageant

57 mins ago | 52 Views

Doctors threatened over strike

58 mins ago | 130 Views

Shumba Energy plans coal-to-liquid

58 mins ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe banks raise red flag over policies

59 mins ago | 74 Views

Pastor sues church over unpaid salary

59 mins ago | 60 Views

Council in shock parking fees hike

1 hr ago | 35 Views

The older generation needs needs the youths

1 hr ago | 18 Views

SA-based Zimbabwean Maskandi eyes local market

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Bid to bribe police backfires

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Chitungwiza graft exposed

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Gays and Lesbians targets Zimbabwe universities, colleges

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Ex-soldier's horror abduction story

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Madzibaba 'under siege'

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Chadzamira warns Rutenga against supporting MDC

1 hr ago | 55 Views

War vets Children demand more from Mnangagwa's govt

1 hr ago | 31 Views

MDC Mayor manhandled at soccer match

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Woman murders co-wife as hubby watches

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Zanu-PF youth praise 'hardworking' Chitando

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Ndabaningi Sithole immortalised

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Zanu-PF in vote buying storm ahead of Glen View by-election

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Deaths, abductions and terror in Mnangagwa's backyard

1 hr ago | 47 Views

No alternative to genuine reforms in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Civil service undergoing massive overhaul

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Mthwakazi activists freed

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Kariba power generation could stop in November: Chasi

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Kamambo fails to live up to expectations

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Mafela Trust wants war deaths documented

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Matabeleland roads get facelift

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Total service station dealer faces eviction

1 hr ago | 70 Views

From the 404 to the Honda Fit

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Farmer co-operation important for disease control

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Government releases $46m for water projects

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Missing Baines pupil: Family raising reward money

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Chamisa's MDC vows more govt pressure

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Normal rainy season forecast

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Government introduce artisanal miners ID cards

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Major diplomatic coup for Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Unpacking 100-Day Cycle: Bringing transparency, accountability to people

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Massive boost for agriculture

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Repatriation of Mbuya Nehanda, Sekuru Kaguvi imminent

1 hr ago | 86 Views

NPA restructure underway

1 hr ago | 33 Views

'Chamisa's demonstrations not benefiting anyone'

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Lies run sprints, truth runs marathons

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Who Owns England?

1 hr ago | 47 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days