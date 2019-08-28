Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa's MDC vows more govt pressure

by newzimbabwe
THE MDC has vowed to maintain its pressure on the Zanu-PF led government at a time the party has seen narrowing options in repeated bans on party demonstrations and a regional bloc that stood firmly behind the underfire Zanu-PF led administration.

The MDC pledges also come after a violent reaction to its planned protests by the State in recent weeks.

At a party national executive committee meeting Saturday, the main opposition, which celebrates 20 years since formation this month, vowed it shall continue embarking on peaceful protests to force the Emmerson Mnangagwa regime to remedy the country's deteriorating economic and rights situation.

The ills, said MDC, include "increased collapse of the socio-economic situation in Zimbabwe including runaway inflation, rising cost of living and crippling shortages causing unpalatable suffering to Zimbabweans".

"…The party will continue to lead People's struggles for a democratic and prosperous Zimbabwe through peaceful and legal means as per the rights granted by the constitution of Zimbabweans," said the MDC, through a statement by secretary general Charlton Hwende.

The MDC added, "The party motivated by its social democracy ideology, remains concerned by the national legitimacy crisis and will continue to put pressure on the regime to ensure that the following challenges are dealt with once and for all; Corruption, unemployment, power and fuel shortage, cash shortages and the imposition of a debased currency…"

MDC further said it shall embark on a global campaign to state its position.

"The People's Party of Excellence will embark on a Global Advocacy Agenda starting with Africa Union and SADC," said the main opposition.

The Nelson Chamisa led party has seen its efforts to find sympathy with the SADC neighbours fail as the regional bloc has firmly stood by President Emmerson Mnangagwa whose government regional leaders say was unfairly targeted by the West for embarking on its land reform process.

A recent SADC summit in Tanzania reaffirmed its demands for the West to unconditionally remove sanctions against the Zanu-PF led regime.

This was in spite of a brutal reaction by the State against opposition sponsored protests.

Source - newzimbabwe

