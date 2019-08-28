Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Total service station dealer faces eviction

by Sytaff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
TOTAL ZIMBABWE is embroiled in a legal wrangle with a petroleum dealer in Bulawayo over the occupation of its property in the central business district.

The giant fuel retailer is accusing Dumisani Dube, who is leasing its Fife Street Service Station, of trying to grab the property illegally.

In summons filed at the Bulawayo High Court, Total Zimbabwe said it was seeking Dube's eviction from its property.

"The eviction is sought following the expiry of the marketing licence agreement that was entered into between plaintiff and defendant wherein defendant was allowed to utilise plaintiff's service station, but defendant has refused to vacate plaintiff's premises despite the marketing licence agreement having expired thereby the defendant having no right at law to continue occupying the said property despite demand," read part of the court papers.

Total Zimbabwe said it entered into an agreement with Dube on August 29, 2018 and the deal expired on May 31, 2019.

He was notified on June 5 that the agreement would not be renewed, but he ignored the communication.

Dube is yet to respond to the summons.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa changes his game-plan

1 hr ago | 460 Views

Being Chief Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni

1 hr ago | 232 Views

Zifa plunged into fresh chaos

1 hr ago | 108 Views

A history of abductions, assassinations in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Man faces sister-in-law rape charge

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe model fares well in global pageant

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Doctors threatened over strike

1 hr ago | 163 Views

Shumba Energy plans coal-to-liquid

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe banks raise red flag over policies

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Pastor sues church over unpaid salary

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Council in shock parking fees hike

1 hr ago | 47 Views

The older generation needs needs the youths

1 hr ago | 21 Views

SA-based Zimbabwean Maskandi eyes local market

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Bid to bribe police backfires

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Chitungwiza graft exposed

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Gays and Lesbians targets Zimbabwe universities, colleges

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Ex-soldier's horror abduction story

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Madzibaba 'under siege'

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Chadzamira warns Rutenga against supporting MDC

1 hr ago | 59 Views

War vets Children demand more from Mnangagwa's govt

1 hr ago | 37 Views

MDC Mayor manhandled at soccer match

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Woman murders co-wife as hubby watches

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Zanu-PF youth praise 'hardworking' Chitando

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Ndabaningi Sithole immortalised

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Zanu-PF in vote buying storm ahead of Glen View by-election

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Deaths, abductions and terror in Mnangagwa's backyard

1 hr ago | 53 Views

No alternative to genuine reforms in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Civil service undergoing massive overhaul

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Mthwakazi activists freed

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Kariba power generation could stop in November: Chasi

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Kamambo fails to live up to expectations

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Mafela Trust wants war deaths documented

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Matabeleland roads get facelift

1 hr ago | 62 Views

From the 404 to the Honda Fit

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Farmer co-operation important for disease control

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Government releases $46m for water projects

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Missing Baines pupil: Family raising reward money

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Chamisa's MDC vows more govt pressure

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Normal rainy season forecast

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Government introduce artisanal miners ID cards

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Chadzamira commends Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Major diplomatic coup for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Unpacking 100-Day Cycle: Bringing transparency, accountability to people

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Massive boost for agriculture

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Repatriation of Mbuya Nehanda, Sekuru Kaguvi imminent

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

NPA restructure underway

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

'Chamisa's demonstrations not benefiting anyone'

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Lies run sprints, truth runs marathons

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Who Owns England?

2 hrs ago | 49 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days