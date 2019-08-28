Total service station dealer faces eviction

News / National

by Sytaff reporter

TOTAL ZIMBABWE is embroiled in a legal wrangle with a petroleum dealer in Bulawayo over the occupation of its property in the central business district.The giant fuel retailer is accusing Dumisani Dube, who is leasing its Fife Street Service Station, of trying to grab the property illegally.In summons filed at the Bulawayo High Court, Total Zimbabwe said it was seeking Dube's eviction from its property."The eviction is sought following the expiry of the marketing licence agreement that was entered into between plaintiff and defendant wherein defendant was allowed to utilise plaintiff's service station, but defendant has refused to vacate plaintiff's premises despite the marketing licence agreement having expired thereby the defendant having no right at law to continue occupying the said property despite demand," read part of the court papers.Total Zimbabwe said it entered into an agreement with Dube on August 29, 2018 and the deal expired on May 31, 2019.He was notified on June 5 that the agreement would not be renewed, but he ignored the communication.Dube is yet to respond to the summons.