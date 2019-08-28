Mthwakazi activists freed

News / National

by Staff reporter

FIVE Mthwakazi activists, who were arrested at the Bulawayo High Court during Ntabazinduna Chief Nhlanhlayemangwe Ndiweni's bail hearing, were on Friday released on bail.Prince Ncube (28), Mongameli Mlotshwa (33), Patron Xaba (43), Ackim Ndebele (32) and Ndabazelizwe Ncube (56) were charged with participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry.Mlotshwa was also charged with assaulting a police officer.Bulawayo magistrate Tinashe Tashaya granted them $100 bail each before they were remanded to September 4 for trial.The five, who are represented by Dumisani Dube, allegedly chanted Ndebele songs with lyrics such as, Lina Matshona lalibulalobaba, meaning you Shonas you killed our fathers.They allegedly waved placards inscribed the words such as "Free Ndiweni, Ndiweni's life is in danger. We want justice. No to tribalism! "Hands off our Chief, Bulawayo magistrates for Bulawayo people; we need justice for Matabeleland, Devolution in Action".