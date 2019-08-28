Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF youth praise 'hardworking' Chitando

by Staff reporter
The Zanu-PF youth here have praised the Gutu Central Member of Parliament (MP) and minister of Mines Winston Chitando for his exploits in the development of the constituency and district at large.

Zanu-PF Ward 22 youth chairperson, Saul Tarume, said the people of Gutu Central have every reason to smile because development has come to their doorsteps.

"As the youth we are really happy with the way MP Chitando is pushing for development in this constituency.

"There is a lot that has been done for the people and more projects are being rolled out to ensure that the lives of our people are improved.

"MP Chitando has proven to be a hardworking man and he has a team which is always on the ground to see to it that the projects are being executed," said Tarume.

Tarume said most youths in the constituency have found employment opportunities from Chitando's initiatives.

"We say we want jobs and most youths are benefiting a great deal from the projects that are being done. When bridges are being constructed it is the youth who will be on the forefront and get some money to look after ourselves and families.

"In most projects being done, the youth will be providing the labour so we no longer have an idle youth. At this rate, we are very confident that the President's Vision 2030 will be attainable," said Tarume.

Politburo member, deputy minister of labour and Chitando's predecessor Lovemore Matuke hyped the former as the most hardworking MP in Gutu district.



