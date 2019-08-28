Woman murders co-wife as hubby watches

News / National

by Staff reporter

A polygamous marriage in Mkwasine turned ugly as two co-wives engaged in a fight which led to the death of another over the husband's laundry.Juliet Matongo (33) and Maonei Mugaro (21) engaged in a fight to the death while their husband Mutambwi Sunungurai (33) cheered them on holding Mugaro's five month old baby.It is alleged that on July 31, this year, at around noon, Matongo and Mugaro had a disagreement on who was going to wash their husband's clothes while he was away.Later that day, Sunungurai came home in the evening and found his two wives sitting together in a kitchen hut, where Mugaro told him about the quarrel the co-wives had had earlier.Sunungurai then took the baby which Mugaro was holding and told the two to fight in order to settle the disagreement.Mugaro took a log and struck Matongo across the face who then hit her back with a cooking stick on the back of her head.Mugaro allegedly fell unconscious after which the husband tried first aid on her to no avail.Sunungurai then rushed out in search of transport to take the unconscious Mugaro to the hospital only to find her dead and Matongo already gone.A police report was made and the deceased was taken to Chiredzi General Hospital for post-mortem.Masvingo provincial police assistant spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident and urged members of the public to solve their problems amicably"If anyone knows about Matongo's whereabouts, please repot to the nearest police station," said Dhewa.