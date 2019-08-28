Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC Mayor manhandled at soccer match

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MDC Chiredzi Councillor Musingashari Musingashari rushed to the rescue of City of Masvingo Mayor Collin Maboke after a mob of Chredzi Stars supporters moved to manhandle him soon after the team's disputed win against Masvingo Utd at Chishamiso Stadium last weekend.

Maboke is an avid Masvingo Utd soccer supporter and is a patron of the team.

Musingashari successfully cooled down the tempers of an agitated mob which was moving around attacking Masvingo Utd fans.

The melee started after Masvingo Utd fans got angered by their team's loss which they blamed on corrupt officiating by referee Bernard Matenga.

Masvingo Utd initially attempted to attack match officials and police officers in protest, triggering a rapid response from Chiredzi Stars fans.

Una supporters broke into violence in the 32nd minute of play as Stars took a lead with a goal by Misheck Ngwenya.

The visitors' supporters tried to break into the pitch and damaged the gate in the process but they later restored their peace after their team was awarded a penalty in the 40th minute.

On the pitch, however, Masvingo Utd failed to contain the pressure from their hosts and conceded a second goal in the dying minutes of the game.

The visiting team's supporters then went to attack the referee and almost overpowered the six police officers who had moved to protect him. Chiredzi Stars supporters then moved to fight back and protect the police officers and the referee, with Maboke being caught up in the disturbances.

Before Musingashari's intervention, a horde of Chiredzi Stars supporters had encircled Maboke, accusing him of kicking one of their own.

Source - tellzim

