War vets Children demand more from Mnangagwa's govt

News / National

by Staff reporter

While the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWA) is making huge demands from the government, their children are right behind making demands of their own saying they deserve special recognition for the ‘heroic' traits of their fathers.The government spends millions of dollars sending children of war veterans to schools but the children say it is not enough and they demand that the government set up a fund that addresses their welfare.Masvingo provincial chairperson of the Children of Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veteran Association, Sengerayi Manyanga said as the children of the national liberation heroes they want better treatment from the government."We as the children of the war veterans we want the government to introduce the children of the war veterans' fund. We want that fund to be available on our motherboard in the ministry. The fund will be used for the wellbeing of the children of the national liberation struggle fighters."In a document that we are going to present to the ministry, we have highlighted it as our priority. They have to find that fund; they must source it even from other countries," said Manyanga.Some of the widows and children of the fallen heroes that are laid at the provincial heroes' shrine revealed that the government has long forgotten about them and are only remembered on Heroes' Day.ZNLWA Masvingo provincial chairperson Tendeukai Chinooneka said the government must make sure that the welfare of war veterans and their families is guaranteed."We hope that things are going to move in the right direction if the government is given enough time to implement what they have put forward concerning the welfare of us and our families," said Chinooneka.Early this month, war veterans in Chiredzi made ridiculous demands that their children should be given first preference when they look for jobs even if they do not possess the required qualifications.