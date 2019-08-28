Bid to bribe police backfires

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Mazowe man who was caught smoking marijuana allegedly tried to bribe police officers with $32.Stanley Fundisi (36) was fined $500 by Concession resident magistrate Ruth Moyo and if he fails to pay, he would be behind bars for six months.Prosecutor Kumbirai Nyamvura told the court that on August 29, Fundisi was apprehended by a team of detectives after he was found in possession of a twist of dagga and on their way to the police station, he produced $32 in bond notes.He gave one of the detectives the money, but the police officers did not release him.