Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bid to bribe police backfires

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A Mazowe man who was caught smoking marijuana allegedly tried to bribe police officers with $32.

Stanley Fundisi (36) was fined $500 by Concession resident magistrate Ruth Moyo and if he fails to pay, he would be behind bars for six months.

Prosecutor Kumbirai Nyamvura told the court that on August 29, Fundisi was apprehended by a team of detectives after he was found in possession of a twist of dagga and on their way to the police station, he produced $32 in bond notes.

He gave one of the detectives the money, but the police officers did not release him.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa changes his game-plan

1 hr ago | 562 Views

Being Chief Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni

1 hr ago | 273 Views

Zifa plunged into fresh chaos

1 hr ago | 131 Views

A history of abductions, assassinations in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Man faces sister-in-law rape charge

1 hr ago | 170 Views

Zimbabwe model fares well in global pageant

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Doctors threatened over strike

1 hr ago | 187 Views

Shumba Energy plans coal-to-liquid

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe banks raise red flag over policies

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Pastor sues church over unpaid salary

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Council in shock parking fees hike

1 hr ago | 55 Views

The older generation needs needs the youths

1 hr ago | 21 Views

SA-based Zimbabwean Maskandi eyes local market

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Chitungwiza graft exposed

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Gays and Lesbians targets Zimbabwe universities, colleges

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Ex-soldier's horror abduction story

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Madzibaba 'under siege'

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Chadzamira warns Rutenga against supporting MDC

1 hr ago | 68 Views

War vets Children demand more from Mnangagwa's govt

1 hr ago | 42 Views

MDC Mayor manhandled at soccer match

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Woman murders co-wife as hubby watches

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Zanu-PF youth praise 'hardworking' Chitando

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Ndabaningi Sithole immortalised

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Zanu-PF in vote buying storm ahead of Glen View by-election

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Deaths, abductions and terror in Mnangagwa's backyard

1 hr ago | 56 Views

No alternative to genuine reforms in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Civil service undergoing massive overhaul

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Mthwakazi activists freed

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Kariba power generation could stop in November: Chasi

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Kamambo fails to live up to expectations

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Mafela Trust wants war deaths documented

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Matabeleland roads get facelift

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Total service station dealer faces eviction

1 hr ago | 85 Views

From the 404 to the Honda Fit

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Farmer co-operation important for disease control

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Government releases $46m for water projects

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Missing Baines pupil: Family raising reward money

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Chamisa's MDC vows more govt pressure

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Normal rainy season forecast

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Government introduce artisanal miners ID cards

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Chadzamira commends Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Major diplomatic coup for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Unpacking 100-Day Cycle: Bringing transparency, accountability to people

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Massive boost for agriculture

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Repatriation of Mbuya Nehanda, Sekuru Kaguvi imminent

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

NPA restructure underway

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

'Chamisa's demonstrations not benefiting anyone'

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Lies run sprints, truth runs marathons

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Who Owns England?

2 hrs ago | 49 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days