SA-based Zimbabwean Maskandi eyes local market

News / National

by Staff reporter

POPULAR South Africa-based Zimbabwean Maskandi Sebenzani Ncube, popularly known as Mehlokazulu (pictured above), says he is eyeing Zimbabwe as a major market for his music to bring it at par with South African reception.Mehlokazulu, known for his Afro-Maskandi music, recently released his fifth album titled Izwe, which has 10 tracks. The album touches on the everyday life of people such as love, suffering and happiness.In 2018, the group lost two of its members and one of the tracks is a dedication to their departed colleagues."My fifth album has been received well and I worked with a lot of different people - my producer Qofi, people like KayDee, who is a backing vocalist for Thokozani Langa plus Mvumeleni and we managed to change a studio," Mehlokazulu told Standard Style."This album has raked in sales, but it did not reach my target and I think it is because of the marketing. We are different from the musicians from South Africa who have Khozi FM, which has over 11 million listeners."Some of the local radio stations really push us. My music has been played on SkyzMetro FM and Khulumani FM, but we are saying it's still difficult in terms of marketing for us artistes in Zimbabwe based in South Africa, especially in Matabeleland, where the Maskandi genre is popular."Mehlokazulu said he worked with different producers on his fifth album to bring a different taste."Working with different people as producers helps a lot as it brings a different taste and feel to the music," he said.