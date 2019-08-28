Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SA-based Zimbabwean Maskandi eyes local market

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
POPULAR South Africa-based Zimbabwean Maskandi Sebenzani Ncube, popularly known as Mehlokazulu (pictured above), says he is eyeing Zimbabwe as a major market for his music to bring it at par with South African reception.

Mehlokazulu, known for his Afro-Maskandi music, recently released his fifth album titled Izwe, which has 10 tracks. The album touches on the everyday life of people such as love, suffering and happiness.

In 2018, the group lost two of its members and one of the tracks is a dedication to their departed colleagues.

"My fifth album has been received well and I worked with a lot of different people - my producer Qofi, people like KayDee, who is a backing vocalist for Thokozani Langa plus Mvumeleni and we managed to change a studio," Mehlokazulu told Standard Style.

"This album has raked in sales, but it did not reach my target and I think it is because of the marketing. We are different from the musicians from South Africa who have Khozi FM, which has over 11 million listeners.

"Some of the local radio stations really push us. My music has been played on SkyzMetro FM and Khulumani FM, but we are saying it's still difficult in terms of marketing for us artistes in Zimbabwe based in South Africa, especially in Matabeleland, where the Maskandi genre is popular."

Mehlokazulu said he worked with different producers on his fifth album to bring a different taste.

"Working with different people as producers helps a lot as it brings a different taste and feel to the music," he said.

Source - the standrad

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa changes his game-plan

1 hr ago | 563 Views

Being Chief Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni

1 hr ago | 273 Views

Zifa plunged into fresh chaos

1 hr ago | 131 Views

A history of abductions, assassinations in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Man faces sister-in-law rape charge

1 hr ago | 170 Views

Zimbabwe model fares well in global pageant

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Doctors threatened over strike

1 hr ago | 187 Views

Shumba Energy plans coal-to-liquid

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe banks raise red flag over policies

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Pastor sues church over unpaid salary

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Council in shock parking fees hike

1 hr ago | 55 Views

The older generation needs needs the youths

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Bid to bribe police backfires

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Chitungwiza graft exposed

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Gays and Lesbians targets Zimbabwe universities, colleges

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Ex-soldier's horror abduction story

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Madzibaba 'under siege'

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Chadzamira warns Rutenga against supporting MDC

1 hr ago | 68 Views

War vets Children demand more from Mnangagwa's govt

1 hr ago | 42 Views

MDC Mayor manhandled at soccer match

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Woman murders co-wife as hubby watches

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Zanu-PF youth praise 'hardworking' Chitando

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Ndabaningi Sithole immortalised

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Zanu-PF in vote buying storm ahead of Glen View by-election

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Deaths, abductions and terror in Mnangagwa's backyard

1 hr ago | 56 Views

No alternative to genuine reforms in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Civil service undergoing massive overhaul

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Mthwakazi activists freed

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Kariba power generation could stop in November: Chasi

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Kamambo fails to live up to expectations

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Mafela Trust wants war deaths documented

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Matabeleland roads get facelift

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Total service station dealer faces eviction

1 hr ago | 85 Views

From the 404 to the Honda Fit

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Farmer co-operation important for disease control

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Government releases $46m for water projects

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Missing Baines pupil: Family raising reward money

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Chamisa's MDC vows more govt pressure

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Normal rainy season forecast

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Government introduce artisanal miners ID cards

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Chadzamira commends Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Major diplomatic coup for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Unpacking 100-Day Cycle: Bringing transparency, accountability to people

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Massive boost for agriculture

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Repatriation of Mbuya Nehanda, Sekuru Kaguvi imminent

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

NPA restructure underway

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

'Chamisa's demonstrations not benefiting anyone'

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Lies run sprints, truth runs marathons

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Who Owns England?

2 hrs ago | 49 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days