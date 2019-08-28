Latest News Editor's Choice


Pastor sues church over unpaid salary

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
An Anglican Church priest in Bulawayo has taken his employers to court demanding his salary arrears and compensation for using his personal car.

Edgars Kasongo, who is based at the St Columbus Parish, is suing the church's diocese of Matabeleland and the Anglican Province of Central Africa for $68 500.

"Plaintiff's claim is for the payment of the sum of $14 500 being outstanding salaries and allowances, payment of the sum of $54 000 being the cost of wear and tear of plaintiff's vehicle occasioned from the date of issue of summons to date of full and final payment," reads part of the summons filed at the High Court.

"Interest on the sum of $68 500 calculated at the rate of 5% per annum calculated from the date of issue of summons and date of full and final payment."

Kasongo said he was entitled to a stipend of $379 per month and allowances of up to $799. He said his employers had failed to pay him the stipend for two months and his allowances had not been paid for three months.

"The defendants have failed and neglected to pay the plaintiff's outstanding salaries and benefits despite demand being made of the same, wherefore plaintiff claims payment of the sum of $14 500 being outstanding salaries and allowances, payment of the sum of $54 000 being the cost of wear and tear of plaintiff's vehicle occasioned by the unlawful usage of the plaintiff's vehicle for official business," Kasongo submitted.

"Interest on the sum of $68 500 calculated at the rate of 5% per annum calculated from the date of issue of summons and date of full and final payment. Costs of suit at attorney and client scale."

The church is yet to respond to the summons.

Source - the standard

