Zimbabwe model fares well in global pageant

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Local model Pauline Marere was chosen among the top 10 out of 56 models from across the world at the Miss Heritage Global in Accra, Ghana, last month.

The outgoing Miss Africa Continent was representing Zimbabwe at the pageant that took place in the West African country from August 10 to 22. Alisa Miskovska, representing Latvia, was crowned the queen, while Ghana's Eugenia Abotsi and Ayen Emily of Uganda were first and second princess respectively.

For Marere, it was a great experience and being placed among the top 10 means a lot to the Masvingo-based model.

"I feel excited and humbled at being placed in the top 10. I did not see it coming as the competition was tough and all the girls were perfect and deserving. The top 10 girls were selected from 56 models and l being part of them, it made me really happy," she told Standard Style.

"Obviously everyone anticipates getting the crown. However, being so close to getting it made me really happy and it made me realise that l had prepared very well for this competition."

At the pageant which drew models from South Africa, the Netherlands, Costa Rica, Equador, Chad, Central African Republic, Uganda, Togo, Ivory Coast, the United Kingdom and Ghana, among others, Marere appeared on television representing the country.

"The experience was amazing and l gained a lot from the other girls. I also got an opportunity to represent Zimbabwe on the TV show and pageant that will soon be held in Lagos, Nigeria, and l would like to appeal to all designers within Zimbabwe to kindly assist me," she said.

"So I am now preparing myself for the Miss Pan African queen. It is going to run from October 27 to November 15. I will also continue running my projects, which I have been doing in primary schools here in Zimbabwe together with the NECTZIM group."

Marere encouraged girls to live their dreams and not to let anyone thwart what they believe in.

"Every dream comes true; one just has to work towards it," she said.

Source - the standrad

