Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa changes his game-plan

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The MDC led by Nelson Chamisa has resolved to maintain pressure on President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government by mobilising its structures through regular rallies after the government blocked its planned protests.

Police last month blocked several MDC protests throughout the country citing security concerns.

The MDC's top leadership met on Friday to restrategise and a communiqué to the party's structures revealed that the opposition was not backing down on its confrontational stance.

"The party has resolved that the MDC will restore the people's vote through constitutional and peaceful actions as informed by our goal to ‘win elections, attain state power through democratic, non-violent, constitutional means, and create a just, equitable, sustainable democratic Zimbabwe'," wrote MDC secretary-general Chalton Hwende after the party's national executive committee met in Harare.

"The party will endeavour to return the country to legitimacy, political stability and economic prosperity as informed by its five stages outlined in our transitional blueprint Reload.

"[We will] put political pressure through political advocacy and actions, genuine dialogue, transitional mechanism agreed and put in place, free and fair elections and prosperous Zimbabwe."

Hwende said the party would roll out rallies throughout the country, which would be cascaded to the village level.

"To ensure that this happens, the party resolved to carry out Reload rallies that will be cascaded down to villages throughout the country," he added.

"We maintain and sustain our peaceful engagement that will allow all Zimbabweans to participate in their quest to free themselves from the albatross of the current regime.

"These actions must be people-driven and promote unity on common grievances."

Chamisa rejected Mnangagwa's 2018 election victory saying the polls were rigged. The Constitutional Court, however, threw out the opposition leader's petition challenging the election result.

Hwende said the MDC would continue challenging Mnangagwa's legitimacy.

"The party, motivated by its social democracy ideology, remains concerned by the national legitimacy crisis and will continue to put pressure on the regime to ensure that the challenges - corruption, unemployment, power and fuel shortages, lack of genuine political and institutional reforms, high cost of living and unaffordable prices of basic commodities - be dealt with once and for all," he said.

On September 14 the MDC said it would hold its 20th anniversary celebrations at Rufaro Stadium, which could be the largest gathering by the opposition party this year.



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Being Chief Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni

1 hr ago | 323 Views

Zifa plunged into fresh chaos

1 hr ago | 163 Views

A history of abductions, assassinations in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 183 Views

Man faces sister-in-law rape charge

1 hr ago | 207 Views

Zimbabwe model fares well in global pageant

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Doctors threatened over strike

1 hr ago | 210 Views

Shumba Energy plans coal-to-liquid

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe banks raise red flag over policies

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Pastor sues church over unpaid salary

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Council in shock parking fees hike

1 hr ago | 59 Views

The older generation needs needs the youths

1 hr ago | 21 Views

SA-based Zimbabwean Maskandi eyes local market

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Bid to bribe police backfires

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Chitungwiza graft exposed

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Gays and Lesbians targets Zimbabwe universities, colleges

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Ex-soldier's horror abduction story

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Madzibaba 'under siege'

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Chadzamira warns Rutenga against supporting MDC

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

War vets Children demand more from Mnangagwa's govt

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

MDC Mayor manhandled at soccer match

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Woman murders co-wife as hubby watches

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zanu-PF youth praise 'hardworking' Chitando

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Ndabaningi Sithole immortalised

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zanu-PF in vote buying storm ahead of Glen View by-election

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Deaths, abductions and terror in Mnangagwa's backyard

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

No alternative to genuine reforms in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Civil service undergoing massive overhaul

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Mthwakazi activists freed

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Kariba power generation could stop in November: Chasi

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Kamambo fails to live up to expectations

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Mafela Trust wants war deaths documented

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Matabeleland roads get facelift

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Total service station dealer faces eviction

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

From the 404 to the Honda Fit

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Farmer co-operation important for disease control

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Government releases $46m for water projects

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Missing Baines pupil: Family raising reward money

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Chamisa's MDC vows more govt pressure

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Normal rainy season forecast

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Government introduce artisanal miners ID cards

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Chadzamira commends Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Major diplomatic coup for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Unpacking 100-Day Cycle: Bringing transparency, accountability to people

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Massive boost for agriculture

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Repatriation of Mbuya Nehanda, Sekuru Kaguvi imminent

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

NPA restructure underway

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

'Chamisa's demonstrations not benefiting anyone'

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Lies run sprints, truth runs marathons

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Who Owns England?

2 hrs ago | 49 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days