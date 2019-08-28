Latest News Editor's Choice


Breaking: Bosso coaches on way out

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Highlanders technical staff Mandla Mpofu and his assistant Bekithemba Ndlovu are on their way out after failing to garner six points from three games.

The Highlanders executive gave the Bosso coaches an ultimatum to win six points in their three scheduled games or face the boot. 

However, Highlanders has only managed to win one from two games meaning that the coaches have failed to garner the required points for their continued stay at the Bulawayo football giants.  

Bosso lost to Triangle on Thursday and drew with Mushowani Stars on Sunday.

Source - Byo24News

