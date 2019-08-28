Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa says Mnangagwa is black

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa says President Emmerson Mnangagwa is the black version of Ian Smith who led the country during colonial times and trampled on the rights of the majority black people. 

Chamisa said this while addressing a rally in Zimbabwe’s capital city of Harare on Sunday. 

His statements are in reference to the banning of all planned anti Mnangagwa demonstrations across the country by the police.  

“Zanu PF is no longer a liberation vehicle. There is no liberation that says when other want to demonstrate they are assaulted. We now have a black Ian Smith. We will demonstrate until you feel it. We will not stop. There is no freedom in Zimbabwe,” said Chamisa.

He said Mnangagwa was haunted by Zanu-PF’s electoral theft. 

“Mnangagwa knows that we defeated him in the last election. He knows it,” said Chamisa.

Chamisa’s deputy, Tendai Biti said Mnangagwa has taken the country back to 1931 when it had no electricity. 

He said the recent arrests of political activists by the government agents would not deter the opposition party from criticising Mnangagwa’s administration. 

“The can arrest us, torture us , kill us but they will not break us,” said Biti. 

Meanwhile, MDC Alliance vice chairperson Job Sikhala said he was not eying Chamisa’s position as has been reported. 

“I'm satisfied with the Vice Chairperson post. We are united in the party. Don't listen to lies that we are divided,” he said.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZACC hints at more arrests

44 mins ago | 276 Views

Jacob Mudenda to be arrested for corruption?

1 hr ago | 724 Views

Breaking: Bosso coaches on way out

1 hr ago | 369 Views

Chamisa changes his game-plan

3 hrs ago | 1859 Views

Being Chief Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni

3 hrs ago | 850 Views

Zifa plunged into fresh chaos

3 hrs ago | 373 Views

A history of abductions, assassinations in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 527 Views

Man faces sister-in-law rape charge

3 hrs ago | 512 Views

Zimbabwe model fares well in global pageant

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Doctors threatened over strike

3 hrs ago | 372 Views

Shumba Energy plans coal-to-liquid

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe banks raise red flag over policies

3 hrs ago | 292 Views

Pastor sues church over unpaid salary

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Council in shock parking fees hike

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

The older generation needs needs the youths

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

SA-based Zimbabwean Maskandi eyes local market

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Bid to bribe police backfires

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Chitungwiza graft exposed

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Gays and Lesbians targets Zimbabwe universities, colleges

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Ex-soldier's horror abduction story

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Madzibaba 'under siege'

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

Chadzamira warns Rutenga against supporting MDC

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

War vets Children demand more from Mnangagwa's govt

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

MDC Mayor manhandled at soccer match

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Woman murders co-wife as hubby watches

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zanu-PF youth praise 'hardworking' Chitando

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Ndabaningi Sithole immortalised

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zanu-PF in vote buying storm ahead of Glen View by-election

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Deaths, abductions and terror in Mnangagwa's backyard

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

No alternative to genuine reforms in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Civil service undergoing massive overhaul

3 hrs ago | 283 Views

Mthwakazi activists freed

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Kariba power generation could stop in November: Chasi

3 hrs ago | 252 Views

Kamambo fails to live up to expectations

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mafela Trust wants war deaths documented

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Matabeleland roads get facelift

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Total service station dealer faces eviction

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

From the 404 to the Honda Fit

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Farmer co-operation important for disease control

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Government releases $46m for water projects

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Missing Baines pupil: Family raising reward money

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Chamisa's MDC vows more govt pressure

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Normal rainy season forecast

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Government introduce artisanal miners ID cards

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Chadzamira commends Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Major diplomatic coup for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

Unpacking 100-Day Cycle: Bringing transparency, accountability to people

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Massive boost for agriculture

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Repatriation of Mbuya Nehanda, Sekuru Kaguvi imminent

3 hrs ago | 128 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days