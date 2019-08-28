Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZACC hints at more arrests

by Staff Reporters
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission chairperson Loice Matanda Moyo has hinted that they will be soon making more arrests of individuals involved in graft. 

In a message on her twitter account, Matanda Moyo said she had been away from social media in the past weeks due to a hectic schedule. 

“Good morning fellow citizens. I was last here on the day of the #CorruptionEndsWithYou launch and it has been a hectic few days. We are making steady progress in our fight against corruption and soon we shall all begin to see the results,” said Matanda Moyo. 

ZACC has made a number of arrests including former Tourism minister Priscah Mupfumira and recently former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko. 

Mupfumira is languishing in remand prison awaiting trial while Mphoko is out on bail.

Matanda Moyo has denied allegations that her commission was largely targeting members of the vanguished G40 faction that was engaged in a bitter war with now President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Lacoste faction to succeed former President Robert Mugabe.

Source - Byo24news

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Jacob Mudenda to be arrested for corruption?

2 hrs ago | 1272 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa is black

2 hrs ago | 1117 Views

Breaking: Bosso coaches on way out

2 hrs ago | 520 Views

Chamisa changes his game-plan

3 hrs ago | 2337 Views

Being Chief Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni

3 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Zifa plunged into fresh chaos

3 hrs ago | 449 Views

A history of abductions, assassinations in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 603 Views

Man faces sister-in-law rape charge

4 hrs ago | 549 Views

Zimbabwe model fares well in global pageant

4 hrs ago | 156 Views

Doctors threatened over strike

4 hrs ago | 402 Views

Shumba Energy plans coal-to-liquid

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe banks raise red flag over policies

4 hrs ago | 334 Views

Pastor sues church over unpaid salary

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

Council in shock parking fees hike

4 hrs ago | 134 Views

The older generation needs needs the youths

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

SA-based Zimbabwean Maskandi eyes local market

4 hrs ago | 104 Views

Bid to bribe police backfires

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Chitungwiza graft exposed

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Gays and Lesbians targets Zimbabwe universities, colleges

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Ex-soldier's horror abduction story

4 hrs ago | 244 Views

Madzibaba 'under siege'

4 hrs ago | 184 Views

Chadzamira warns Rutenga against supporting MDC

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

War vets Children demand more from Mnangagwa's govt

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

MDC Mayor manhandled at soccer match

4 hrs ago | 161 Views

Woman murders co-wife as hubby watches

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zanu-PF youth praise 'hardworking' Chitando

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

Ndabaningi Sithole immortalised

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zanu-PF in vote buying storm ahead of Glen View by-election

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Deaths, abductions and terror in Mnangagwa's backyard

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

No alternative to genuine reforms in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

Civil service undergoing massive overhaul

4 hrs ago | 326 Views

Mthwakazi activists freed

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Kariba power generation could stop in November: Chasi

4 hrs ago | 289 Views

Kamambo fails to live up to expectations

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mafela Trust wants war deaths documented

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

Matabeleland roads get facelift

4 hrs ago | 178 Views

Total service station dealer faces eviction

4 hrs ago | 192 Views

From the 404 to the Honda Fit

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

Farmer co-operation important for disease control

4 hrs ago | 27 Views

Government releases $46m for water projects

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

Missing Baines pupil: Family raising reward money

4 hrs ago | 128 Views

Chamisa's MDC vows more govt pressure

4 hrs ago | 80 Views

Normal rainy season forecast

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Government introduce artisanal miners ID cards

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

Chadzamira commends Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 60 Views

Major diplomatic coup for Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 246 Views

Unpacking 100-Day Cycle: Bringing transparency, accountability to people

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Massive boost for agriculture

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Repatriation of Mbuya Nehanda, Sekuru Kaguvi imminent

4 hrs ago | 135 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days