Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Prophet Magaya breaks silence on rape allegations

by Staff reporter
54 secs ago | Views
Following a series of sexual harassment allegations levelled against Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries leader Prophet Walter Magaya, the Zimbabwe Gender Commission on the 23rd of this month instituted investigations into the allegations.

The investigations which falls under section 5 of the ZGC Act (Chapter 10:31) intends to examine complains of sexual abuse against the PHD Ministries leader.

Quizzed over the alleged sexual harassment, Magaya dismissed the claims arguing the allegations were perpetrated by extortionists.

"Let me tell you the truth, if there was something I would have gone publicly and apologised but the fact that there is nothing to the claims that's why I have kept quiet and allowed the authorities to do their work. I'm only crying because they are not seeing the motive behind the things I have been accused of, most of the things were motivated by the issue of money more than anything else. I think the authorities will extract the truth, since the word gender refer to both men and women, I anticipate my right as a citizen of Zimbabwe will be protected," Magaya said.

Magaya refuted claims that he was bribing the ZGC to stop investigations into the matter.

"I do not even know them or how many they are. Where would I get them, I'm always at my church praying and attending services. I don't think the commission are small people who can be bribed, I don't think they are unprofessional to be bribed, I think they are professional people doing their work and I don't intend to stop them. I will just allow the law to take its course, that's what I will do," refutes the PHD Ministries leader.

Magaya has been at the centre of sexual harassment allegations with most of the alleged victims turning back on their word and apologizing to the man of the cloth.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Man from the gods?'

8 secs ago | 0 Views

Mighty Warriors in no show at home to Zambia

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Employment law changes in the UK : proposals in the pipeline for HR

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Both MDC and Zanu-PF lacks structural constraints and Organizational Barriers

5 mins ago | 0 Views

Poison in Zimbabwe

6 mins ago | 0 Views

What impact and advantages do foreigners have on the hosting country?

7 mins ago | 0 Views

ZACC hints at more arrests

3 hrs ago | 1980 Views

Jacob Mudenda to be arrested for corruption?

3 hrs ago | 3240 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa is black

4 hrs ago | 2469 Views

Breaking: Bosso coaches on way out

4 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Chamisa changes his game-plan

5 hrs ago | 3848 Views

Being Chief Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni

5 hrs ago | 1690 Views

Zifa plunged into fresh chaos

5 hrs ago | 771 Views

A history of abductions, assassinations in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 819 Views

Man faces sister-in-law rape charge

5 hrs ago | 715 Views

Zimbabwe model fares well in global pageant

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Doctors threatened over strike

5 hrs ago | 522 Views

Shumba Energy plans coal-to-liquid

5 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zimbabwe banks raise red flag over policies

5 hrs ago | 469 Views

Pastor sues church over unpaid salary

5 hrs ago | 323 Views

Council in shock parking fees hike

5 hrs ago | 181 Views

The older generation needs needs the youths

5 hrs ago | 54 Views

SA-based Zimbabwean Maskandi eyes local market

5 hrs ago | 222 Views

Bid to bribe police backfires

5 hrs ago | 163 Views

Chitungwiza graft exposed

5 hrs ago | 135 Views

Gays and Lesbians targets Zimbabwe universities, colleges

5 hrs ago | 172 Views

Ex-soldier's horror abduction story

5 hrs ago | 366 Views

Madzibaba 'under siege'

5 hrs ago | 286 Views

Chadzamira warns Rutenga against supporting MDC

6 hrs ago | 215 Views

War vets Children demand more from Mnangagwa's govt

6 hrs ago | 124 Views

MDC Mayor manhandled at soccer match

6 hrs ago | 231 Views

Woman murders co-wife as hubby watches

6 hrs ago | 307 Views

Zanu-PF youth praise 'hardworking' Chitando

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

Ndabaningi Sithole immortalised

6 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zanu-PF in vote buying storm ahead of Glen View by-election

6 hrs ago | 126 Views

Deaths, abductions and terror in Mnangagwa's backyard

6 hrs ago | 220 Views

No alternative to genuine reforms in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 105 Views

Civil service undergoing massive overhaul

6 hrs ago | 457 Views

Mthwakazi activists freed

6 hrs ago | 97 Views

Kariba power generation could stop in November: Chasi

6 hrs ago | 392 Views

Kamambo fails to live up to expectations

6 hrs ago | 133 Views

Mafela Trust wants war deaths documented

6 hrs ago | 76 Views

Matabeleland roads get facelift

6 hrs ago | 267 Views

Total service station dealer faces eviction

6 hrs ago | 252 Views

From the 404 to the Honda Fit

6 hrs ago | 123 Views

Farmer co-operation important for disease control

6 hrs ago | 27 Views

Government releases $46m for water projects

6 hrs ago | 56 Views

Missing Baines pupil: Family raising reward money

6 hrs ago | 180 Views

Chamisa's MDC vows more govt pressure

6 hrs ago | 100 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days