Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Chief Justice Malaba rubbishes alleged interference

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has never interfered with the operations of the Judiciary as it is an independent arm of the State whose decisions are not influenced by any political interests, Chief Justice Luke Malaba has said.  

In an interview, CJ Malaba said the Judiciary, which is the third arm of the State after the Executive and the Legislature, operates within the confines of the country's Constitution from which it derives its independence.

"The Judiciary is an institution of the people by virtue of it having been created by the very same people. The Judiciary doesn't create itself. With us, we are very clear and I can say it once and for all that there is no one who has ever interfered with the judiciary, including the President himself and if people don't believe that then hard luck. It is in the interest of everyone that the judiciary has independence and that includes members of the public, the Executive, Legislature and even NGOs. It is also in the interest of even those that criticise the Judiciary to ensure its  independence. You don't criticise the judiciary to the extent of eroding its independence," he said.

CJ Malaba's remarks come hot on the heels of unsubstantiated claims by some members of society, including the opposition, alleging that some court decisions not ruled in their favour, were a directive from the Government.

Notably, the recent conviction of Chief Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni who was slapped with an effective18 months in jail for ordering his subjects to destroy a villager's property in Ntabazinduna, has drawn the ire of opposition activists with some taking to social media to criticise the Judiciary and alleging a political hand in the magistrate's ruling.



"It is the people who created the independence of the Judiciary and it is equally important for people to understand that before criticising the judiciary, they must first reflect deeply on what it means to have a judiciary, and what it means to criticise it to the extent of discouraging its independence. Independence is not just supporting it, you can actually destroy the independence of the judiciary by constantly attacking it. There is no judiciary which has an interest in any other thing except delivering justice," said CJ Malaba.

The Chief Justice said in the event that there is some form of evidence of lack of independence exhibited by a judicial officer, they would not hesitate to take appropriate measures.

"As Judiciary, we can't ensure that what we say is accepted by everyone because that is not our job as judiciary.  

"However, as the Judiciary, we can only state what we exist for, and if anyone has a case of a judicial officer who has exhibited lack of independence and lack of independence is not just a term in abstract, but a constitutionally reviewable substantive term hence you don't criticise a judiciary in the air and hope to succeed. You will never succeed because we don't care," he said.

"What we care about is the substantive aspect and if you can show us that a particular judicial officer has acted against the constitutional obligation to be independent then definitively we will take action even if it's a chief justice who has to be shown that he acted outside the law because that is the only criteria by which we measure ourselves in the judiciary."

CJ Malaba said although the Judiciary exists in relation to other organs of the State, it remains an independent arm with its own interest.

"Judiciary does not exist in a vacuum, but it is critical for the other organs of the State to be able to also exist without interfering with the judiciary. An Executive that has an interest in interfering with the judiciary doesn't understand its position because its very inherent interest is the survival of the independence of the judiciary.

"You can't have an Executive that is worth its salt interfering with the Judiciary," he said.


Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Trouble for Peter Moyo as Old Mutual plans to exit his company

42 mins ago | 132 Views

Chamisa to wage armed retaliation against Mnangagwa abuse?

49 mins ago | 255 Views

Tesla batteries are keeping Zimbabwe's economy running

50 mins ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwe expresses worry over fresh xenophobia threats

57 mins ago | 110 Views

Mnangagwa's end is nigh, says Chamisa

57 mins ago | 192 Views

Chamisa's MDC fumes over independent commissions' silence

58 mins ago | 81 Views

Mighty Warriors boycott home fixture

58 mins ago | 80 Views

Education permanent secretary Tabela's husband dies

59 mins ago | 81 Views

'Zimbabwe to have normal to below normal rain'

59 mins ago | 97 Views

Girl (12) loses mind after being assaulted by mother

60 mins ago | 80 Views

Teenager beheads father, dumps body in a pit

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Mahiya must stop misrepresenting us: Zipra war vets

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Mnangagwa to pounce on rowdy fuel dealers

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Cops raid, steal US$41,000 from realtor

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Minister challenges Matebeleland to embrace devolution

1 hr ago | 28 Views

MDC to challenge Kambarami election reversal

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Hubby killer arrested

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Pope Francis begin Southern Africa visit this week, not coming to Zimbabwe though

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Doctors to strike on Tuesday

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Man convicted for bashing minister's daughter appeals

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Chamisa blames Mnangagwa for Ndiweni imprisonment

1 hr ago | 87 Views

'No strings attached to Chinese aid'

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Judge orders release of MDC chair's seized vehicle

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Chasi talks tough on Zesa board appointments

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Zimbabweans in SA plot to doorstep Mnangagwa at WEF summit

1 hr ago | 106 Views

'MDC building structures in prisons'

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Questions over Amnesty fraud unanswered

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Armed robbers arrested

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to issue 40 community radio licences, claims Mangwana

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Zesa tightens screws on bigwigs

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Exposing the log in Amnesty's eyes

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa to address anti-sanctions march

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe engages Japan on major roadworks

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe, SA to implement programmes under Trans-Limpopo initiative

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Air Zimbabwe apologises for flights disruption

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Kambarami by-election latest

1 hr ago | 396 Views

Matemadanda speaks on abductions

1 hr ago | 329 Views

Zanu-PF to host business breakfast indaba

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Fake pregnancy & baby theft lead to arrest

1 hr ago | 177 Views

Bosso struggle against Mushowani

1 hr ago | 138 Views

CSC installs $9m solar plant

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Unrealistic expectations of the president's austerity measures

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

False and malicious article concerning the RBZ

11 hrs ago | 2725 Views

Xenophobic attacks worry Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 3327 Views

A non winning horse is a liability to Uncle Sam

13 hrs ago | 1152 Views

'Man from the gods?'

13 hrs ago | 1455 Views

Prophet Magaya breaks silence on rape allegations

13 hrs ago | 2882 Views

Mighty Warriors in no show at home to Zambia

13 hrs ago | 2023 Views

Employment law changes in the UK : proposals in the pipeline for HR

13 hrs ago | 1126 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days