Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso struggle against Mushowani

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Highlanders 0-0 Mushowani Stars
HIGHLANDERS coach Mandla Mpofu professed ignorance over the three-game ultimatum given to him by the club, saying he will soldier on to turn Bosso's fortunes around and steer the team from relegation.

Mpofu and his technical team have fallen short of the six-point target from three games as they were beaten 2-1 by Triangle United and drew 0-0 against lowly Mushowani Stars yesterday.

They head to Hwange for the third game, meaning that should they beat the coalminers, Mpofu and his technical team would have collected only four points.

Yesterday he watched his charges squander numerous scoring opportunities in both halves and said a point against Mushowani Stars was a step in the right direction after three consecutive defeats to Caps United, Harare City and Triangle.

"We are always playing catch-up and I think we will accept the draw because we had lost three games on the trot. We will keep fighting," said Mpofu.

"About the ultimatum, football is a pressure sport and every institution has set targets. It's unfortunate that we find ourselves in a difficult position where we can collect four points instead of six for the three-game period under review.

"There was no ultimatum or letter given to the coaches, but it was just a meeting between the executive and the coaches where we said, look, let's go for six points and review after three games.  "The games are getting fewer and fewer and we need to collect as many points as possible," he said.

As usual, Bosso dominated their opponents, forcing them to defend in their half but failed to convert the chances they created.  

Twice, midfielder Brian Banda tried long-range shots which were well dealt with by an alert Mushowani Stars goalkeeper, Admire Masuku.

Tinashe Makanda, Nqobizitha Masuku and Ray Lunga also watched their attempts going agonisingly wide. Mushowani Stars came out of their slumber in the second half and played a good passing game.

They had their first attempt on goal just after the hour-mark when Amon Kambanje's snap-shot went through a cluster of legs before being saved by goalkeeper, Ariel Sibanda. Had they been patient in the final third, Mushowani Stars could have stolen three points.

Newman Mashipe, the Mushowani Stars coach, was happy with the point.

"The guys showed character and after defending deep in the first half, I told the boys to settle down and play our normal passing game. That is when we started creating chances.  

"When we came for this game, I just psyched the players, told them look, we are going to Highlanders who have been losing and are in the same position as we are so let's go and fight," said Mashipe.  

Teams

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, McClive Phiri, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Andrew Mbeba, Peter Muduhwa, Nqobizitha Masuku, Brian Banda (Godfrey Makaruse 88th min), Ray Lunga (Russell Chifura 85th min), Prince Dube, Mbekezeli Sibanda (Bukhosi Sibanda 70th min), Tinashe Makanda

Mushowani Stars: Admire Masuku, Carlos Musimwa, Chelsea Nyakope, Eriya Mafirenyika, Webster Tafa, Clive Dzingayi, Crybet Mavuti, Sylon Chikwerengwe (Amon Kambanje 56th min), Paul Chiramba, Clemence Zimondi (Ishmael Nyanhi 70th min), Charles Rukwani (Blessing Phiri 56th min)

Results at A glance

Saturday: Bulawayo Chiefs 3-3 Caps United, FC Platinum 1-2 Chicken Inn, Dynamos 0-0 TelOne, Ngezi Platinum Stars 2-0 Herentals

Yesterday: Chapungu 0-0 Triangle United, Manica Diamonds 2-1 Hwange, Highlanders 0-0 Mushowani Stars, Black Rhinos 1-0 Harare City Fixture Today: Yadah v ZPC Kariba (Rufaro)

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Trouble for Peter Moyo as Old Mutual plans to exit his company

51 mins ago | 199 Views

Chamisa to wage armed retaliation against Mnangagwa abuse?

58 mins ago | 356 Views

Tesla batteries are keeping Zimbabwe's economy running

59 mins ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe expresses worry over fresh xenophobia threats

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Mnangagwa's end is nigh, says Chamisa

1 hr ago | 264 Views

Chamisa's MDC fumes over independent commissions' silence

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Mighty Warriors boycott home fixture

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Education permanent secretary Tabela's husband dies

1 hr ago | 126 Views

'Zimbabwe to have normal to below normal rain'

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Girl (12) loses mind after being assaulted by mother

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Teenager beheads father, dumps body in a pit

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Mahiya must stop misrepresenting us: Zipra war vets

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Mnangagwa to pounce on rowdy fuel dealers

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Cops raid, steal US$41,000 from realtor

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Minister challenges Matebeleland to embrace devolution

1 hr ago | 34 Views

MDC to challenge Kambarami election reversal

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Hubby killer arrested

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Pope Francis begin Southern Africa visit this week, not coming to Zimbabwe though

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Doctors to strike on Tuesday

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Man convicted for bashing minister's daughter appeals

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Chamisa blames Mnangagwa for Ndiweni imprisonment

1 hr ago | 113 Views

'No strings attached to Chinese aid'

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Judge orders release of MDC chair's seized vehicle

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Chasi talks tough on Zesa board appointments

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Zimbabweans in SA plot to doorstep Mnangagwa at WEF summit

1 hr ago | 126 Views

'MDC building structures in prisons'

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Questions over Amnesty fraud unanswered

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Armed robbers arrested

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to issue 40 community radio licences, claims Mangwana

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Zesa tightens screws on bigwigs

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Exposing the log in Amnesty's eyes

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa to address anti-sanctions march

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe engages Japan on major roadworks

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe, SA to implement programmes under Trans-Limpopo initiative

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Air Zimbabwe apologises for flights disruption

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Kambarami by-election latest

2 hrs ago | 420 Views

Matemadanda speaks on abductions

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

Zanu-PF to host business breakfast indaba

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Fake pregnancy & baby theft lead to arrest

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

WATCH: Chief Justice Malaba rubbishes alleged interference

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

CSC installs $9m solar plant

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Unrealistic expectations of the president's austerity measures

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

False and malicious article concerning the RBZ

11 hrs ago | 2753 Views

Xenophobic attacks worry Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 3355 Views

A non winning horse is a liability to Uncle Sam

13 hrs ago | 1157 Views

'Man from the gods?'

13 hrs ago | 1459 Views

Prophet Magaya breaks silence on rape allegations

13 hrs ago | 2915 Views

Mighty Warriors in no show at home to Zambia

13 hrs ago | 2026 Views

Employment law changes in the UK : proposals in the pipeline for HR

13 hrs ago | 1129 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days