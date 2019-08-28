Latest News Editor's Choice


Fake pregnancy & baby theft lead to arrest

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
A BULAWAYO woman who faked pregnancy before she allegedly ganged up with a friend to steal a two-day old baby from a new teenage mum to impress her husband, has been arrested.

Ngonidzashe Shava (38) of Magwegwe North who had faked pregnancy, teamed up with Loveness Ndebele and they went to Mpilo Central Hospital where they met a 16-year-old girl who had just been discharged and she was carrying her new born baby.

They stole the baby on Thursday and were arrested on the following day after a tip off.

Acting Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the two suspects went to Mpilo Central Hospital where they spotted the complainant coming out of hospital carrying her baby and offered to assist her.

"The suspects left the hospital in the company of the complainant who was carrying her baby and proceeded to the Central Business District.  

"On arrival in town, the two suspects together with the complainant went to Bulawayo City Hall under the guise that they intended to board a lift to Mahatshula where they purported to be staying," he said.

Insp Ncube said Shava and Ndebele gave the teenage mother $10 so that she could buy food and offered to look after her baby while she went to the shops.

"On her return, the complainant discovered that the two suspects had disappeared with the baby and she made a police report at the Bulawayo Central Police Station," said the police spokesperson.

Shava, who had stolen the baby, after faking pregnancy to her husband, ran out of luck when neighbours and relatives became suspicious after seeing her with a new born baby.

"They went to Mpilo Central Hospital to make an inquiry and there were no records indicating that Shava had given birth at the hospital.  

"They got suspicious and alerted police leading to the arrest of the two suspects," said Insp Ncube.

Shava and Ndebele are facing  a charge of baby theft and will appear in court today. Insp Ncube warned new mothers against entrusting their babies with strangers as such cases were on the increase.

"We continue to urge mothers to make sure that they jealously guard their babies to avoid the recurrence of such cases," he said.

Source - the herald

