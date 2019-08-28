Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Matemadanda speaks on abductions

by Staff reporter
2019-08-28
ZANU-PF National Political Commissar, Victor Matemadanda, has dismissed as cheap political propaganda reports of abductions and urged people not to allow themselves to be used by the civil society and opposition political parties.

In an interview in Bulawayo on Thursday, Matemadanda said the abductions were planned as part of a project by America and Britain.

"What is interesting is that everyone who is abducted, we see cameras behind. Even when MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa alleged that there was an attempt to abduct him, we saw it on camera being covered.  

"These abductions are planned. I don't know who plans them but I think it's the person who has information about them. They are so timed that every second of it is recorded. Everything that happens is captured from the time it starts," said Matemadanda, who is also Defence and War Veterans' Affairs Deputy Minister.

He urged members of the public to uphold their values, have moral standing and refuse to be abused by people who have their own agendas against the Government."

"They're doing it because it's a project. We know some of the people involved in the project. We're not going to be threatened by America and Britain. We'll not lose sleep about what they say. They have been saying it for years.  

"These are cooked up abductions. Why would someone prefer to lose sleep and drag someone from their house just to go and dip them in the sewers? It's very funny. A normal person can tell that these are fake abductions," said Matemadanda.

An artiste-cum-comedienne Samantha Kureya, also known as Gonyeti, who works for Bustop TV, is said to be one of the victims of the alleged abductions.

The alleged abductions have been described by citizens as a new method created to tarnish the image of Zimbabwe and slow the re-engagement exercise embarked on by the New Dispensation.  

Recently, former Co-Minister of State for National Healing, Reconciliation and Integration during the inclusive Government and founding member of the MDC, Mrs Sekai Holland, said some reports of abductions of opposition and civil society members by alleged State security agents were false.

