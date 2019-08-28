Latest News Editor's Choice


Kambarami by-election latest

by Staff reporter
THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) is waiting for official communication from the Bulawayo City Council to start preparing for a by-election after the High Court nullified the election of Bulawayo Deputy Mayor, Councillor Tinashe Kambarami.

Bulawayo High Court judge, Justice Thompson Mabhikwa, last week nullified the election into council of Mr Kambarami.

His ruling followed an application by 1893 Mthwakazi Restoration Movement Trust, through its lawyer Mr Godfrey Nyoni of Moyo and Nyoni Legal Practitioners seeking an order nullifying Mr Kambarami's election as councillor for Ward 3 and the city's Deputy Mayor.

In an interview yesterday, Zec Commissioner Dr Qhubani Moyo said the commission was waiting for the council to communicate the vacancy before undertaking due procedure.  "We have read about the judgment in the newspapers but we are yet to be officially informed before we can start analysing the judgment.

Standard procedure is that where there is a vacancy as a result of any reason which includes death, expulsion or resignation, the council of the area concerned will notify Zec that a vacancy has arisen," said Dr Moyo.  

He said once Zec receives official communicaton from council, the process to prepare for a by-election will then be set in motion.

The Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube said council was waiting for the written judgment to map a way forward.   

"Unfortunately, I was away but I know that as of Friday we had not yet received the written judgment from courts. We are expecting that to happen tomorrow or on Tuesday for us to map the way forward," said Mr Dube.

He said once the written judgment is received, council will notify the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing and then Zec.

"Mr Kambarami will, however, be given a chance to exercise his right to appeal," said Mr Dube.


Source - chronicle

